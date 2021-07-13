https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60ee8b70bbafd42ff587e3c7
The Taliban have claimed control over a town in Kandahar province that serves as a major bordering crossing with Pakistan. In response, Pakistani authorities have reportedly halted transport through t…
Mustafa Hussein Hamad kicked a dirty ball between two old tires in the schoolyard where he spends most of his time. “I paid 1,400 bucks after a friend pointed out this new way to Europe,” said the 20…
For months now, Democrats have redefined the meaning of the word ‘infrastructure’ to include pretty much anything. Most people think of it as roads and bridges, but Democrats think it means child care…
The 16-year-old girl hoped to go to war. Inspired by the sight of resurgent local forces marching in to retake the capital of Ethiopia’s Tigray region six months after being forced to flee, Meron Mez…