“Once they step back into the State of Texas, they will be arrested and brought to the Texas Capitol and we will be conducting business.” That is what Texas Governor Greg Abbott said to FNC’s Laura Ingraham last night about the state Democrat lawmakers who fled rather than maintain a quorum in the Texas House of Representatives. Democrats are using their flight from the state as a filibuster against moving forward in the special session with an election integrity bill.

In a tweet Monday afternoon, Abbott released a statement listing other items on the special session agenda besides election integrity.

Texas Democrats’ decision to break a quorum of the #txlege inflicts harm on the Texans who elected them to serve. As they fly across the country on cushy private planes, they leave undone issues that can help their districts & our state. It’s time to get back to work. pic.twitter.com/XE8VcgOFhs — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 12, 2021

We know that Democrats aren’t particularly interested in tax relief or funding law enforcement but what about children in foster care and retired teachers? Aren’t Democrats supposed to be the champions of children and beholden to teacher unions?

Another tweet from the governor simply implored the Democrats to return and get back to work.

Democrats must get back to the job they were elected to do. Their constituents must not be denied important resources simply because their elected representatives refused to show up to work. pic.twitter.com/dGC9DceRaZ — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 12, 2021

The problem with appealing to Democrats to do their jobs is that this sort of political stunt feeds red meat to the progressive base of the party. They think Democrats are standing up and fighting for their right to vote when they already have that right. What they don’t realize, or care about, is that Texas Democrats are being played by the national party. They are being used as useful idiots, promoted as brave fighters against Republicans in hopes that it will benefit them in the mid-term elections. National Democrats are desperate to get the Senate to pass the House’s For the People Act. This legislation will nationalize election law and create a permanent Democrat majority.

As predicted, Democrats are already fundraising off of the stunt. Beto O’Rourke has a pinned tweet on his Twitter feed that asks for donations so Democrats can continue to fight for the For the People Act and “save our democracy”, of course.

These Texas Democrats are the courage the country needs right now. They give us a fighting chance to pass the For the People Act — and save our democracy. Please pitch in to make sure they have the resources to stay in this fight as long as it takes: https://t.co/2A08e6Tn0q https://t.co/1PqdFpZeti — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) July 12, 2021

Who paid for the chartered flights to D.C.? That question remains unanswered. The only thing I read is that it was “a billionaire” that paid for a couple of private jets to fly the Democrats to D.C.

Governor Abbott points out that this political stunt is being paid for by Texas taxpayers in the form of their salaries and those of their staff. The Democrats and their staff are being paid even though they are not doing their work. Abbott ordered funding restored last Wednesday for the legislative branch, the day before the start of the special session. He had ordered a stop to paying lawmakers and their staff after the end of the general session in May when Democrats first fled to avoid voting on election reform. This trip to D.C. is essentially an all-expenses-paid vacation. And lots of swooning press, too. You’ll notice that the media, the DNC’s mouthpiece, describe the Texas Democrats as brave fighters, the saviors of voting rights for the oppressed. Yet, when Oregon Republicans left the state to stop a legislative session, they were described as politicians who were hiding.

As has been written here, Kamala rewarded a group of Texas Democrats earlier this summer with an invitation to visit her in D.C. and they were thrilled to accept. Chuck Schumer met with them and Biden stopped in to say hello, too. Remember, one of the many hats that Kamala wears is to be the person to push through voting rights reform. The Texas Democrats are responding as planned. Arrangements must have been finalized ahead of today and the exit by the Democrats was carefully orchestrated. Press coverage has been extensive. Democrats even called in from their jet for interviews en route to D.C.

This 32-year-old Texas Democrat lawmaker wants you to know what a sacrifice they are making. Rightfully, he has been roundly mocked on social media for such a tone-deaf tweet. His Twitter bio says he is the youngest legislator and it shows.

My Democratic colleagues and I are leaving the state to break quorum and kill the Texas voter suppression bill. We’re flying to DC to demand Congress pass the For The People Act and save our democracy. Good trouble. #txlege pic.twitter.com/gvDi8zcyey — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) July 12, 2021

We’re prepared to stay out of Texas for the rest of the session. This decision wasn’t easy. Many of my colleagues left kids, elderly parents, & sick loved ones. Many are risking their day jobs & their seats in the House. But we won’t sit by & watch democracy wither on the vine. — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) July 13, 2021

You notice he includes Senators Manchin and Sinema in that tweet. It’s all about pressuring Senators to pass the For the People Act.

All the Democrats are doing is running, which doesn’t sit well with most Texans.

I’m so disappointed that I ever voted for any of you dweebs. This is Texas. We don’t run from fights. — we met in the cat food aisle (@vfitepower) July 13, 2021

It’s nothing more than a political stunt/business trip. The only thing that you’re sacrificing is your integrity. — Todd (@mortarsup) July 13, 2021

This is what happens when the summer intern writes the tweets. — Dixon Steele (@DixonSteele4) July 13, 2021

The Democrats are brave heroes, legends in their own minds. The election integrity reforms will be made. Governor Abbott can keep calling special sessions until the work is finished, all the way up until the next election. Texas Democrats know this. They’ve been recruited by national Democrats to push the House’s attempted takeover of free and fair elections.

In now deleted tweet, @juliejohnsonTX & derelict Democrats board party bus, then leave town on private jets instead of fulfilling their duty to represent their constituents & complete the legislative business pending before the #TXlege Special Session #ItsMillerTime pic.twitter.com/VCykvUoBW9 — Election Transparency Initiative (@ETI_now) July 12, 2021

Note that they didn’t forget the beer. That’s Miller Lite next to someone’s handbag. That tweet has been deleted. They have to pretend that this is serious business, not a paid vacation. The lawmakers didn’t even bother to mask up on the plane. One person posted on Twitter a good summary of what the Texas legislation does do. It is something that honest brokers would get behind.

The bills being considered in Texas expand early voting hours, including on Sundays, something that everyone agrees with. It also strengthens protections against ballot trafficking, a practice that a commission headed by former President Jimmy Carter said invites fraud. 5/ — Jason Snead (@jasonwsnead) July 12, 2021

