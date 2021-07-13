https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/abbott-says-democrat-lawmakers-fled-texas-will-arrested-return/

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has said that Democrat lawmakers who left the state to impede the Republicans quorum to convene a special legislative session on an election reform bill will be arrested when they return.

Texas House Democrats boarded a charter flight to DC on Monday in order to stop the passage of the bill.

The Hill reports that the bill limits on early voting and curbside voting, banned round-the-clock voting centers and voting facilities in outdoor structures like parking garages, eliminated straight-ticket voting and limited the use of drop boxes.

After they fled the state, Governor Abbott said that he will have the lawmakers arrested and hold them inside the state Capitol “until they get their job done.”

“If these people want to be hanging out wherever they’re hanging out on this taxpayer-paid junket, they’re going to have to be prepared to do it for well over a year. As soon as they come back in the state of Texas, they will be arrested, they will be cabined inside the Texas Capitol until they get their job done,” Abbott told local station KVUE. Texas Democrats grabbed some Miller Lites and hopped on a flight to DC to stop Republican voting bill. pic.twitter.com/q3b7bVH6e2 — American-ka 🇺🇸🦅🇵🇱 (@american_ka) July 13, 2021 Abbott added that the Speaker of the state House can also “issue a call to have these members arrested.” He added that “I can and I will continue to call a special session after special session after special session all the way up until election next year.” ON PLANE TO DC: Texas Democratic lawmakers are leaving state to break quorum to stop Republican voting bill. Veteran Capitol observers say this is unchartered territory. Photo from Democrat on the plane. https://t.co/YOuOMb0A2m pic.twitter.com/abWoARvFIC — ScottGordonNBC5 (@ScottGordonNBC5) July 12, 2021

