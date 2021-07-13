http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/KDysVMhaicU/

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) slammed Democrats in the Texas state legislature for “using a filibuster to flee the state of Texas” to stop the passage of election legislation while arguing for the abolition of the filibuster at the federal level.

Abbott said, “One word: Hypocrisy. They are using a filibuster to flee the state of Texas to plead with the president to do away with the filibuster in Washington, D.C. That is the example of hypocrisy on its face. And that’s one reason why they’re losing the arguments with regard to voting on this issue and other issues in the state of Texas.”

