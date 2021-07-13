https://www.theblaze.com/news/lindsey-shaw-tiktok-racism-dance

An actress left social media after fierce backlash from a short video she posted mocking the latest TikTok dance trend from a black creator.

“Hey, are we OK?” Lindsey Shaw says in her mocking TikTok response. “What the f*** is this?!”

Many in the black community are accusing white influencers on TikTok of gaining fame and wealth by appropriating viral dances created by blacks without giving them any credit. Some claimed Shaw’s response was belittling black creators on TikTok while others outright accused her of racism.

Shaw said she received a mailbox full of hateful comments after the incident.

“OK, I just have to say right now that the hate in my inbox is not OK!” said a tearful Shaw in a second video posted to Instagram.

“OK? I did not mean anything in any kind of way. I am learning every day, as I think everybody is. And this kind of hate needs to evaporate from the planet, no matter who it’s directed towards!” she continued.

“I am sorry you were offended!” Shaw added emphatically.

“I think we all need to vibrate higher for the future,” she concluded, “and I know I’m gonna keep learning. I think like, for my own mental health, I need to take a step back from social media.”

Despite her apology, many on social media were unforgiving.

“Lindsey Shaw crying on her IG story is the epitome of white people playing the victim when they’re called out for their racist BS,” said one critic on Twitter.

“I’m sorry but how are you the victim when you were being problematic & racist online?? your ‘apology and tears’ were so fake that I literally could not keep a straight face. You’re a racist and I’m happy you’re exposed,” replied another.

The 32-year-old actress is best known for her previous roles on Nickelodeon’s “Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide” show and “Pretty Little Liars.”

Here are the videos from Shaw's TikTok dance meltdown:



