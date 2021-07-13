https://www.theblaze.com/news/police-arrest-alleged-kidnapper-after-victim-leaves-notes-in-public-bathrooms-begging-for-someone-to-save-her

A woman left desperate notes in public restrooms begging for help before police arrested a man who had allegedly held her captive for months and sexually abused her, according to authorities.

“If I don’t make it tell my family I love them,” read one note.

Police said the first note was found Thursday in a bathroom at a Walmart in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

The note begged the reader to call 911 and claimed that the woman was being held against her will by a man named Corey Brewer. She wrote the address of the home where she was being held captive and gave a description of the man’s car.

Police went to the home but no one answered the door. The officers said they could hear furniture moving inside.

When police called Brewer, he told them that he could not put the woman off of speakerphone to speak to them privately. Brewer told police that they were on vacation in New York.

The woman left a second note at a restroom of a museum in western Pennsylvania and it was found on Saturday. Video surveillance showed Brewer and the woman at the museum, police said.

That note said she had been held captive since May 1. It also said that she had heard the police knocking at their door and begged them to keep trying to save her.

The next day police executed a search warrant and took Brewer into custody. The woman was taken to a hospital to receive medical care.

She told police that the man had taken her phone away from her. She claimed that the man had been sexually assaulting her and beating her as well. Brewer threatened to kill her and her children if she tried to escape, according to the criminal complaint.

Police charged Brewer, 38, with sexual assault, strangulation, and unlawful restraint. He is due in court on July 22.

