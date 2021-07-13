https://www.oann.com/amazon-unveils-pricing-of-prime-video-ligue-1-channel/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=amazon-unveils-pricing-of-prime-video-ligue-1-channel



FILE PHOTO: The logo of streaming service Amazon Prime Video is seen in this illustration picture taken March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Illustration/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The logo of streaming service Amazon Prime Video is seen in this illustration picture taken March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Illustration/File Photo

July 13, 2021

PARIS (Reuters) – U.S. online giant Amazon said on Tuesday that more than 300 exclusive Ligue 1 Uber Eats soccer matches will be broadcast through its new channel Prime Video Ligue 1 and be available to Prime members in France for 12.99 euros per month from next month.

“Beginning Aug. 6, Prime Video Ligue 1 will exclusively broadcast 8 matches per week of all match-rounds of Ligue 1 Uber Eats per season for three years, including the ten top pick matches of each season,” the statement said.

(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic, Dominique Vidalon; Editing by GV De Clercq)

