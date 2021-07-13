https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/arizona-audit-discrepancies-found-ballot-totals-not-match-results-expected-within-48-hours/
New findings are expected from the Arizona audit in the next 48 hours per One America News Network.
The Gateway Pundit reported that Senate President Karen Fann said the ballot totals do not match.
BREAKING: AZ Senate Leader Announces The NUMBERS DON’T MATCH in Arizona Forensic Audit
OANN reporter Christina Bobb tweeted that further findings will come out of Arizona this week!
BREAKING – DISCREPANCIES FOUND in Arizona Forensic Audit! Vote counts do not match per Wendy Rogers, AZ Senate. Further expected findings to be reported within the next 48 hrs. Join @Christina_Bobb on the ground from AZ for the latest findings later this week.
— One America News (@OANN) July 14, 2021
OANN is sending their best reporter, Christina Bobb to Arizona for this huge story.
The Gateway Pundit reported that the audit will continue recounting ballots with new paper counting equipment. This is to ensure 100% accuracy.
Arizona Audit Update: New Machines In Use With New Equipment