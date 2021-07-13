https://www.faithwire.com/2021/07/13/as-cubans-cry-for-freedom-lets-not-forget-the-americans-who-praised-the-communist-country/

“The guns must disappear from the streets. Because there is no longer an enemy confronting us, because there’s no longer any reason to fight anybody. The weapons belong in the barracks. Nobody has the right to a private army here.”

Those are the words of Fidel Castro in 1959.

Some guns in the hands of Cuban freedom-lovers would sure come in handy this week, as the biggest and most widespread protests to ever rock the Castro regime erupted island wide.

“The police are killing the Cuban people,” said Darwin V. Martínez with a video, as reported on the ‘Babalú Blog,’ of the police shooting at protesters in Havana. In the video, (WARNING: some may find the video disturbing), the agents are seen getting out of a patrol car and shooting at the Cubans. A woman recorded the moment from a window. The agents left the street.

“Here, pinga! Here!” yelled one of the protesters to the communist police, hitting his chest. “Shoot me HERE!”

Another video on social networks shows police officers shooting at protesters in Havana. “I have never heard so many shots in my life,” said a Cuban identified as Black Sheep on Twitter.

In the video, a Cuban woman can be seen with what appears to be a gunshot wound in the leg. “Feel her pain, man. My God, how they shot a lady!—Yes that’s the Cuban police!” people can be heard saying on camera.

According to the testimonies of Cubans on social media networks, the demonstrations this Sunday were peaceful on the part of the people, despite confrontation with the revolutionaries and the repression of the Police and the military.

“The regime brought trucks of people with the Cuban flag who confronted the peaceful protesters under the slogan of ‘I am Fidel’…I saw how the regime wanted to kill people!” said activist Beatriz Batista on Facebook.

Not since the early 60’s has anything like this ever confronted the one-time Soviet satraps and assorted scumbags and criminals who’ve ruled Stalinist Cuba. You can read more about this HERE.

Former President Donald Trump released a statement yesterday, saying, “Joe Biden must stand up to the communist regime or history will remember. The Cuban people deserve freedom and human rights. They are not afraid!”

Democrat President Biden then issued a tepid statement of support for the Cuban protesters.

But many Cuba-watchers have to wonder about its sincerity, especially given his party’s record of praise for Cuba’s Stalinist regime.

PRAISE FOR COMMUNIST CUBA, CASTRO

Here are just a few of the examples. Starting with Senator Bernie Sanders, who said:

“Everybody was totally convinced that Castro was the worst guy in the world and all of the Cuban people were going to rise up in rebellion against Fidel Castro. They forgot that he educated their kids, gave their kids health care, totally transformed the society.”

President Obama offered his praise as well:

“Medical care–the life expectancy of Cubans is equivalent to that of the United States, despite it being a very poor country, because they have access to health care. That’s a huge achievement. They should be congratulated!”

And lest anyone think Obama was blustering empty campaign rhetoric, he proved the veracity of his praise for the sub-Third-World health-care in Stalinist Cuba by actually putting his pen where his mouth was and signing a health agreement with Cuba:

“The US Department of Health and Human Services (under Obama) and the Cuban government on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding to encourage cooperation between the two countries on health matters…Cuba has made significant contributions to health and science,” HHS Secretary (under Obama) Sylvia Mathews Burwell said in a statement. “This new collaboration is a historic opportunity for two nations to build on each other’s knowledge and experience, and benefit biomedical research and public health at large.”

Jimmy Carter:

“They have a superb health system, perhaps the best on earth,” Carter explained. “The year before I was there, for instance, only 1 child was born in Cuba infected with HIV/Aids. That was an extraordinary achievement. They have to manufacture their own pharmaceuticals, some of which have been adopted by other countries to treat diseases.” Carter went on to praise the education system as well. “Illiteracy is non-existent in Cuba,” Carter said. “So, some of the social services are very good. If Castro would modify his position to let the Cuban people have freedom, that would be my main frustrated hope for Castro and his people.”

When Castro died, Carter said he and his wife “remember fondly our visits with him in Cuba and his (Castro’s) love of his country.” Prior to that, in 2011, he referred to him as a “friend.”

Two-time candidate for the Democrat presidential nomination Jesse Jackson, smiled for cameras while arm in arm with Fidel Castro himself in 1984.

Rep. Keith Ellison, Deputy chair of the DNC:

“Countries like Cuba or Canada or Russia or a lot of places in this world spend half what we spend per capita and they got better health outcomes than we do.”

Let’s not forget the Democrat party’s press auxiliary.

NBC’s Andrea Mitchell, who interviewed Castro, said he was “very well read” while remembering him after his death. “He was a powerful force” and a “strong, athletic man, a towering figure.”

“He was feared as well as adored in Cuba,” Mitchell said. “If he was popular among many people, it was because of the social services. They had so many free services. Now, of course, it wrecked their economy, but they had health care, education, very good education, very good healthcare.”

Dan Rather referred to Castro as Cuba’s own Elvis and reminisced about the time the pair spent 8 hours together smoking cigars.

Barbara Walters famously interviewed Castro in Cuba, and described him this way:

“Castro’s personal magnetism is still powerful, his presence is still commanding… Education is Castro’s mantra for the new Cuba. For Castro, freedom starts with education. If literacy alone were the yardstick, Cuba would be among the most liberated nations on Earth. Cuba’s literacy rate hovers around an impressive 96 percent, and university students pay no tuition.”

“Fidel Castro is one helluva guy!” CNN founder Ted Turner once said before doubling down to some students who questioned him about the comments. “”Well, he is! Everyone in Cuba likes him. But, you know, communism is an endangered species. It’s like the black widow spider!”

And let’s not forget how Democrat President Obama arranged to pose for a picture in front of Che Guevara.

Back dropped by a monument depicting Cuba’s revolutionary hero Ernesto “Che” Guevara, U.S. President Barack Obama, Vice-President of Cuba’s State Council Salvador Valdes Mesa, right, and other members of the U.S. delegation stand during a ceremony at the Jose Marti Monument in Havana, Cuba, Monday March 21, 2016.

Hollywood celebrities have also lined up to praise both Castro and Cuba.

Michael Moore made an entire documentary praising Cuba’s healthcare system.

Oliver Stone said, after Castro died, “I saw him as a great leader. He fulfilled so much for the Cuban people. He brought them a revolution, which changed their lives, and he fought a giant for 60 years. He symbolizes what independence is.”

Sean Penn described Castro after meeting him as a “practiced, brilliant, and philosophical” man.

The list goes on and on. But will anyone remember?

