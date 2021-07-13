http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/fXczwyJE9Q0/

Recently-announced Arizona GOP Senate primary candidate Blake Masters, who is president of the Thiel Foundation, joined SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with Alex Marlow this morning to discuss his bid to oust Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ).

“I’m tossing my hat in the ring so we can take the seat back from the Democrats and from Mark Kelly,” said Masters, who added that he did not believe Arizonan voters genuinely want Democrat representation.

“Once we lost this Senate seat, two Senate seats in a matter of three years, I knew that wasn’t right, that didn’t represent where Arizonans were actually at.”

“I don’t think you can draw a map to retaking the Senate majority in America without going through Arizona,” continued Masters. “You know, this is ground zero. This is going to be probably the most important, certainly one of the two or three most important Senate races in the country.”

Masters went on to discuss the key issues affecting Arizona, including the border crisis that has spun wildly out of control under the Biden administration. He also added that mass legal immigration is also a problem.

“You know, if you look at [the] crazy open border situation, even our legal immigration, which admits more than 1 million people into this country every year, legally, but displacing a lot of Americans who are struggling, it doesn’t work. It doesn’t work. And I want my kids to grow up in a country that works. It did when I was a kid, just 20 or 30 years ago.”

Masters, along with Thiel, was an early critic of globalism, calling it the “enemy of innovation” in their 2014 book Zero to One. Following Thiel’s early endorsement of Donald Trump during the 2016 GOP primaries, Masters served on President Trump’s transition team.

