THE Bachelorette finalist Justin Glaze apologized for his past “racist and homophobic tweets” and also admitted ‘I just wanted to fit in.”

During the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. Becca Kufrin and guest co-host Tayshia Adams asked Justin, 29, about the controversial posts.

5 Justin apologized for his past ‘racist’ tweets Credit: Getty

5 Katie has been The Bachelorette this season Credit: Getty Images – Getty

Justin said: “As I reflect on everything I just went through with this whole journey, oftentimes people ask me what I took from it.

“And one of the biggest takeaways for me was just my personal growth, and one of those things is being able to hold myself accountable, which is something that historically I wasn’t able to do.

So, I have no issue with owning up and apologizing from the bottom of my heart for the really hurtful words that I used.”

“The last thing that I want to do is run from it. That’s not who I am. I just want to speak from the heart, and hopefully, people will get an understanding of where I was then versus where I am now.

‘IGNORANT & HURTFUL’

Justin continued: “When I look back at 14-year-old Justin, I was in high school and quite frankly I was the type of person who for whatever reason felt the need to fit in and say funny things and keep up with what my peers were doing and saying.

He concluded. “The folks I had associated with would throw around really hurtful slurs that, at the time, I didn’t really think anything of.”

Though decades have come and gone, Justin added: “What I said was ignorant and hurtful then [and ] it’s ignorant and hurtful now.”

‘LITTLE KITCHEN KNIFE’

In a previous tweet from 2009, the finalist tweeted: “Who’s fault is that? Poor f** can’t handle a little kitchen knife at work.

“No Type of coordination at all…how sad.”

The tweets written by the reality star between 2009 and 2011 have resurfaced on Reddit.

During this season of The Bachelorette, the male contestant was supposed to romancing the heart of Katie Thurston.

The 26-year-old Baltimore-based artist is currently an investment sales consultant and very talented painter who shows off his work frequently on Instagram.

Justin’s parents have inspired him to find the perfect partner.

Because they were married for about 30 years, Justin hoped to find a lasting and meaningful connection with Katie during this season.

Two former Bachelorette stars, Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe, will be serving as co-hosts for the ABC show in place of Chris Harrison.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8pm on ABC.

5 Justin kept up ‘with what my peers were doing and saying’ Credit: Instagram/justinglaze

5 Katie and Justin pictured together Credit: Getty

5 Justin spoke to Becca and Tayshia about his past tweets

