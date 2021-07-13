https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60eeb5a0bbafd42ff587e539
Good Wednesday morning. 46: DHS chief warns Cubans, Haitians: Don’t try to reach America by boat Biden chides Republicans on voting laws: ‘Have you no shame?’……
Iran’s president has said his country has the capacity, if authorities there deem it necessary, to enrich uranium up to 90%, nearly 25 times greater than the level stipulated in the JCPOA ‘Iran Nuclea…
The majority leader backs marijuana legalization, but he still needs to convince his party, Republicans and even the president….
Senate Democrats say they have reached a budget agreement envisioning spending an enormous $3.5 trillion over the coming decade, paving the way for their drive to pour federal resources into climate c…
Welcome to FiveThirtyEight’s politics chat. The transcript below has been lightly edited. sarah (Sarah Frostenson, politics editor): We’re still more than a yea……