https://pjmedia.com/uncategorized/stacey-lennox/2021/07/13/allies-of-the-biden-administration-pressure-cell-phone-carriers-to-dispel-political-messages-they-dont-like-n1461275

It appears the Democratic National Committee (DNC) is not fond of the messaging from their political opposition about the door-to-door campaign the Biden administration announced to improve COVID-19 vaccine uptake. Apparently, it is shocking that conservatives, who prefer to be left alone, find this move intrusive and offensive.

The DNC reportedly wants SMS (short message services like text messaging) providers to police text messages containing what they call “COVID-19 vaccine misinformation.” While they are making this demand in light of the conservative framing of the new door-to-door program, it is not clear that this is the only “misinformation” they want to combat. However, the Biden administration’s messaging is clear. According to Politico (emphasis mine):

The Biden administration is casting conservative opponents of its Covid-19 vaccine campaign as dangerous and extreme, adopting a more aggressive political posture in an attempt to maneuver through the public health conundrum. […] Biden allied groups, including the Democratic National Committee, are also planning to engage fact-checkers more aggressively and work with SMS carriers to dispel misinformation about vaccines that is sent over social media and text messages. The goal is to ensure that people who may have difficulty getting a vaccination because of issues like transportation see those barriers lessened or removed entirely.

So now in America, not wanting the federal government knocking on your door to provide you with information that you have been listening to for seven months and can look up on your phone is “dangerous and extreme”? There is nothing dangerous or extreme about Americans having differences of opinion and forming their own ideas about the COVID-19 vaccine. The reactions of the DNC and the Biden administration are a big concern, though.

Related: FBI: Narc on Your Loved Ones to Battle ‘Homegrown Violent Extremism’

It is of particular concern when Facebook warns people that they may have been exposed to violent extremist content and the FBI is asking family and peers to report people for the same. If we believe the radical Left, silence is violence. If the allies of the Biden administration knock on my door, I will enact my policy of not answering if I am not expecting anyone. But my 185-pound dog will surely bark, as he does every single time someone comes on the porch. Will I be branded extreme and dangerous? I guess it depends on who my neighbors are.

The Biden administration is framing this as an effort to provide information about COVID-19 vaccines to Americans who don’t have it—s if we all haven’t been bombarded with vaccine information from the media, social media, and even lighted highway signs. Dr. Fauci, who may be the least effective bureaucrat in persuading Americans to do anything at this point, went on television to try and clear things up:

“The big misinterpretation that Fox News or whomever else is saying is that they are essentially envisioning a bunch of federal workers knocking on your door, telling you you’ve got to do something that you don’t want to do,” Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser, said in an interview on Sunday. “That’s absolutely not the case, it’s trusted messengers who are part of the community doing that — not government officials. So that’s where I think the disconnect is.”

Somehow the idea that the federal government may leverage my pastor or bartender to make the rounds is not a comfort. It has already spent millions on ad campaigns and Dr. Fauci has been a part of a star-studded television special where Matthew McConaughey interviewed him. He’s appeared on podcasts and live streams targeting the Hispanic community, like Gloria Estefan’s, and the black community with “The Breakfast Club”. How many more “trusted messengers” are they going to take for a spin?

The administration also broadly knows who has not received a vaccine. According to the best analyses, they are apolitical and didn’t vote or are black and Hispanic Americans.

These are not likely to be the people on Turning Point USA’s text message list. Yet, co-founder Charlie Kirk’s text messages are the ones the administration highlights to support the need to engage your cell phone company in managing misinformation. Is Kirk’s messaging over the top? Probably, but no more so than Texas Democrats acting like they are marching on Selma when they are only fleeing their jobs to lobby for a federal election law the majority of Americans don’t want.

Recommended: Texas Democrats Running Away From Their Duties Isn’t New or ‘Uncharted’

Politics is full of hyperbole. Perhaps the Biden administration has forgotten the most egregious example they used during the campaign. In an ad not supported by any data on law enforcement activity, they plainly said that black Americans could not leave their homes without fearing police brutality:

The administration and health bureaucracy are not obligated to persuade Americans to take the prescribed jab. In reality, Democrats and the Left no longer feel obligated to persuade anyone. They hold the levers of power inside every institution meant to inform or protect Americans.

The Biden administration can only implement its preferred policies through the brute force of legislation passed with the thinnest possible majority—or using their allies in the media and Big Tech to censor those who disagree. Democracy doesn’t die in darkness. It gets killed when the regime in charge determines dissent is outside the bounds of acceptable discourse.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

