President Joe Biden delivered remarks on Tuesday to advocate for the passage of the For the People Act, and to slam voting integrity laws that have been passed or are up in the state legislatures of many states in the Union. Biden spoke about what Democrats and mainstream media call “the big lie,” and in so doing, issued several major lies of his own.

“The 21st century Jim Crow assault is real. It’s unrelenting. We’re going to challenge it vigorously,” he said. “While this broad assault against voting rights is not unprecedented, it’s taking on a new and literally pernicious form. It’s no longer just about who gets to vote, or making it easier for people to vote, or making it easier for eligible voters to vote, it’s about who gets to count the vote. Who gets to count whether or not your vote counted at all.”

On the “big lie,” Biden said, “All told, more than 150 Americans [sic] of every age, of every race, and every background, exercised their right to vote.” He listed the many ways available to Americans to cast their votes, from absentee votes, to drop-box voting, and early voting to the more traditional method of showing up at a designated polling place and casting a ballot.

“Election officials, the entire electoral system, withstood unrelenting political attacks, physical threats, intimidation and pressure. They did so with unyielding courage and faith in our democracy,” he said. Biden said that the 2020 election “was the most scrutinized” in American history.

There were numerous recounts, audits, and court cases, and the Democrats claimed victory. Yet the Biden administration believes there are issues that need fixing with the electoral process from a federal level.

He said that “no election has ever been held under such scrutiny and to such high standards.” Even so, somehow his administration feels that something is broken with an electoral process that met every challenge and propelled him and his party to victory.

“The big lie,” he said, using a term that has become synonymous with the belief by former President Donald Trump and others that there were instances of electoral fraud in the 2020 election within the battleground states, “is just that a big lie.”

In response to the belief that Trump lied about election fraud, Biden said that “we’re facing the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War. It’s not hyperbole, since the Civil War.” He has repeated this many times, as has the mouthpieces of the administration.

“Confederates, back then, never breached the Capitol, as insurrectionists did on Jan. 6. I’m not saying this to alarm you, I’m saying this because you should be alarmed. I’m also saying this, there’s good news, it doesn’t have to be this way. It doesn’t have to be, for real. We have the means, we just need the will: The will to save and strengthen our democracy. We did in the 2020 [sic]. The battle for the soul of America. In that battle, people voted. Democracy prevailed. Our constitution held. We have to do it again.”

Biden said that he has directed the Department of Justice to double the size of a new enforcement rights division to “challenge these odious laws in the court.” He claimed that the new voting integrity laws in Texas are voter intimidation laws, “they want to make it so hard and inconvenient that they hope people don’t vote at all, that’s what this is about,” he said.

As such, he reiterated the claim “there’s an unfolding assault taking place in America today, an attempt to suppress and subvert the right to vote in fair and free elections. An assault on democracy, an assault on liberty, an assault on who we are, who we are as Americans. But make no mistake, bullies and merchants of fear, peddlers of lies, are threatening the very foundation of our country.”

Biden brought up the oath he took as president to “preserve and protect the constitution,” saying that it “forms a sacred trust to defend Americans against all threats both foreign and domestic,” he stressed, as the assembled crowd applauded.

He said that 28 news laws have been passed “to make it harder for Americans to vote,” neglecting to say that many of these laws are actually reversals of pandemic-era relaxed voting practices intended to protect people from protection, even at the risk of voting fraud. Vice President Kamala Harris is tasked with dealing with these issues across the country.

As Biden yelled and pontificated from the podium, he made grand sweeping pronouncements, was often nonsensical, and ended without taking any questions. Instead, sweeping music played as Biden shook hands with supporters.





