https://www.theblaze.com/news/biden-picks-former-sen-jeff-flake-to-serve-as-u-s-ambassador-to-turkey

President Joe Biden is tapping former Republican Sen. Jeff Flake to serve as U.S. ambassador to the Republic of Turkey.

“Given the strategic importance of the United States’ relationship with our long-time NATO Ally, the Republic of Turkey, I am honored and humbled by the trust President Biden has placed in me with this ambassadorial nomination. This is a pivotal post at an important time for both of our countries. Cheryl and I are grateful for the opportunity to serve, and eager to get to know the extraordinary people of Turkey,” Flake said in a post on Medium.

“With this nomination, the Biden Administration reaffirms the best tradition of American foreign policy and diplomacy: the credo that partisan politics should stop at the water’s edge. U.S. foreign policy can and should be bipartisan. That is my belief as well, and my commitment,” the former lawmaker said.

Flake served one term as U.S. senator, representing Arizona from 2013 to 2019. He had previously served six terms as a lawmaker in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2001 to 2013.

Flake, who endorsed Biden for the White House, was one of the few outspoken Republicans who did not support former President Donald Trump.

In order to serve as the ambassador role, Flake will need to secure Senate confirmation.

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have already issued statements backing Flake for the post.

“Congratulations to my friend Jeff Flake for his nomination to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to Turkey. As a former member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, he is very well suited to serve our nation in this critical role,” tweeted Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

“Jeff and Cheryl Flake are dear friends and honorable people. They will represent the United States well in this critical role in an important time. President Biden shows wisdom in choosing them,” Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah tweeted.

“In the six years we served together on SFRC, Sen. Flake & I traveled to more than a dozen countries, we legislated together repeatedly, & worked through dozens of hearings together. I am confident Jeff will serve our nation well & I look forward to supporting his nomination,” tweeted Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware.

