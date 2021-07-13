https://justthenews.com/government/congress/biden-rallies-democrats-infrastructure-were-going-get-done?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Joe Biden met with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and other Democratic Senators at the United States Capitol building Wednesday to rally support for a $3.5 trillion infrastructure budget resolution.

“We’re going to get this done,” Biden told reporters while he walked into the Senate, according to The Hill.

Tuesday night, Schumer announced a deal among Budget committee Democrats on a $3.5 trillion budget resolution deal that includes many of the infrastructure proposals Biden had campaigned for and promised. Some of those include an expansion to Medicare for dental, vision, and hearing, extending child tax credits, proposals on climate change.

Senate Democrats plan to pass the resolution through budget reconciliation, a move they used in March to pass a similar $1.9 trillion pandemic aid package. The reconciliation would allow Senate Democrats to pass the resolution without Republican support.

Biden and Schumer now need key Senate centrists like West Virginia’s Joe Manchin to support getting the proposal passed through reconciliation. Manchin Wednesday said he’s “open” to the deal but did not say if he’d vote to push it through the Senate without Republican support.

