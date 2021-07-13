https://hannity.com/media-room/bidens-inflation-nation-inflation-rate-jumps-highest-since-2008-prices-up-5-4-in-june/

CARTER PART II: Border Encounters Hit ‘New Monthly High’ as Inflation Hits Levels Not Seen in 28 Years

posted by Hannity Staff – 6.10.21

Two new reports released Thursday spell big trouble for the Biden administration as the number of “border encounters” and inflation each reach record highs.

“Border officials encountered the highest number of people seeking to cross the U.S.-Mexico border this year in May, with encounters hitting 180,034, up slightly from 178,854 in April,” reports the Hill.

NEW: Border encounters hit new monthly high https://t.co/7g7rKoVU3R pic.twitter.com/ltgIdvRmST — The Hill (@thehill) June 10, 2021

New data released by the Federal Government Thursday is raising more fears over massive spending with documents showing the rate of inflation rose at the fastest pace since 1993.

“The consensus forecast for the core consumer price index, which excludes food and energy, is 3.5% on a year-over-year basis, according to Dow Jones. That’s the fastest annual pace in 28 years,” reports CNBC.

BREAKING! US Headline #Inflation rose to 5.0% in May, beating expectations. Core #CPI up to a whopping 3.8%, highest since 1992! pic.twitter.com/CNBQQkupJq — jeroen blokland (@jsblokland) June 10, 2021

“It will be hot. It could be up to 5%,” said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton. “The worst of the heat is going to be the second quarter in terms of headline. It will be interesting to see what it looks like when you strip out the extremes. I think we’re still going to have a warm summer when you have surge pricing kicking in for everything from airfares to hotels.”

