Get the (fish) bombers in the air. . .

Apparently, the state of Utah uses an airplane to restock high-elevation lakes across the state with fish, but don’t worry — the fish are small so “they flutter down slowly to the water.”

Have a watch:

Officials in Utah used a small airplane to dump fish into a lake earlier this month — as part of an effort to restock 200 high-elevation lakes across the state. “The fish are between 1-3 inches long, so they flutter down slowly to the water,” they said. pic.twitter.com/DG7xRh6KJe — NPR (@NPR) July 13, 2021

“They easily survive their airplane drop without injury,” wildlife officials say:

WHEN FISH FLY. No, it’s not hyperbole. It’s the time of year when we stock high-elevation lakes aerially. Because the fish are small and released along with water, they easily survive their airplane drop without injury. See the entire video: https://t.co/gfiVvrCGMl pic.twitter.com/afBNlTCg21 — UtahDWR (@UtahDWR) July 9, 2021

In any older video, they claimed more than 95% of the fish survive:

Fun fact: We stock many of Utah’s high-mountain lakes from the air. The fish are tiny — anywhere from 1–3 inches long — which allows more than 95% of them to survive the fall. #Utah #TroutTuesday pic.twitter.com/kotDe91Zzw — UtahDWR (@UtahDWR) August 21, 2018

Is anyone else thinking about “WKRP in Cincinnati” right now? Because we are:

***

