https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/13/bombs-away-this-is-how-utah-restocks-high-elevation-lakes-with-fish/

Get the (fish) bombers in the air. . .

Apparently, the state of Utah uses an airplane to restock high-elevation lakes across the state with fish, but don’t worry — the fish are small so “they flutter down slowly to the water.”

Have a watch:

“They easily survive their airplane drop without injury,” wildlife officials say:

In any older video, they claimed more than 95% of the fish survive:

Is anyone else thinking about “WKRP in Cincinnati” right now? Because we are:

