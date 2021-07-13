https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/breaking-no-ballots-no-victory-az-senate-announces-numbers-dont-match/

On Tuesday, Senate President Karen Fann said in an interview on Tuesday that the number of ballots found by the audit does not match the certified total.

They are double, triple, and quadruple checking every single detail in order to prove that the Senate’s audit is 100% accurate.

The Gateway Pundit reported that the audit team is using new machines for another recount of the total number of ballots.

Senator Karen Fann: “They haven’t released a number yet, if you will, however we do know that those numbers do not match with Maricopa County at this point,” Fann told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs have done everything in their power to prevent them from finding these discrepancies.

This is probably why Maricopa County refused to cooperate and perform this audit with the Senate as requested by the Senate.

This is probably why Democrats and County Officials refuse to tour this historic process and see the transparency themselves.

Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers, one of the strongest voices for America’s audit also tweeted this update.

THE NUMBERS DON’T MATCH IN ARIZONA By how many is still TBD.

If we find that enough fraud occurred to steal this election, are we just going to accept it and say “We’ll get ’em next time”?

Those responsible for The Big Lie belong in prison and we must decertify fraudulent elections.

