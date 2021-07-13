https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-democrats-to-ram-3-5t-biden-agenda-through-senate-without-bipartisan-support-as-inflation-skyrockets

Senate Democrats will reportedly ram through a $3.5 trillion spending bill that will “enact the full array of President Joe Biden’s social welfare” agenda without any bipartisan support in a Senate that is split 50-50.

“The proposal sets an overall limit of $3.5 trillion for the spate of Democratic policy ambitions that won’t make it into a bipartisan infrastructure deal, if Congress can reach one,” Politico reported. “Formal text of the Senate’s budget resolution has yet to be released. If that measure can clear both chambers with lockstep party support, it will unleash the power to circumvent a GOP filibuster using budget reconciliation, the same move that Democrats used to pass the president’s $1.9 trillion pandemic aid package in March.”

The move comes as Biden has continued to see his approval ratings slide, especially among Democrats, who want him to be more radical in ramming through his agenda. The news comes as inflation has skyrocketed in recent months, driven in large part by the massive government spending from the Biden administration.

Here are the items really driving up inflation: Car rental 87.7% (y/y change)

Used cars 45.2%

Gas 45.1%

Laundry machines 29.4%

Airfare 24.6%

Moving 17.3%

Hotels 16.9%

Furniture 8.6%

Bacon 8.4%

TVs 7.6%

Fruit 7.3%

Shoes 6.5%

Fresh fish 6.4%

New cars 5.3%

Milk 5.6%

Rent (OER) 2.3% — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) July 13, 2021

