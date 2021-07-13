https://noqreport.com/2021/07/13/breaking-voterga-releases-explosive-new-report-fulton-county-georgia-recount-included-60-error-reporting-rate-thousands-of-fraudulent-biden-votes/

On Monday night Garland Favorito, the founder of the election integrity group VoterGA , announced he will hold a press conference on Tuesday morning.

VoterGA will review highlights of its amended ballot inspection complaint and provide proof that election fraud occurred in the November 2020 election. The press conference will start at 10:30 AM Eastern.

Garland told The Gateway Pundit on Monday that he expects the news will be on the Bannon War Room on Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday morning VoterGA sent out a statement of their findings before the press conference.

The voter integrity group found that the Fulton County Georgia recount included a 60% error reporting rate. VoterGA also found THOUSANDS of fraudulent Biden ballots. New Evidence Reveals GA Audit Fraud and Massive Errors ATLANTA GA – Petitioners in a lawsuit organized by VoterGA to inspect Fulton County ballots have added stunning claims in their amended complaint and provided new evidence from public records that show Fulton County’s hand count audit of the November 3 rd 2020 election was riddled […]