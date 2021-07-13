https://babylonbee.com/news/capitalism-pros-and-cons/
Should you be a capitalist? There seems to be a fierce debate raging on whether capitalism is good or bad, and we’re here to help you sort it all out with our decades of combined experience with capitalism.
To make it easy, we broke it all down in this handy-dandy list. Here are all the pros and cons of capitalism:
Pro: You reap the benefits of innovation and efficiency that socialist countries can only dream of
Con: Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
Pro: A standard of living exceeding that of any time in recorded history
Con: Poor people can only afford an iPhone 8
Pro: Free speech!
Con: Alyssa Milano also gets free speech
Pro: An abundance of affordable culinary delights even the great Pharaohs of Egypt could never imagine
Con: Pineapple pizza
Pro: The poor get richer
Con: They get richer at a slower rate than rich people and that’s totally not fair
Pro: Access to all the world’s information in the palm of your hands
Con: Sometimes the wifi is a little spotty …ugh
Pro: An environment of free expression results in iconic movie franchises
Con: Disney buys them all and runs them into the ground
Pro: Eating Taco Bell
Con: Digesting Taco Bell
Pro: A vast library of streaming entertainment to choose from
Con: You will never see any of it because your wife will spend the entire evening trying to choose
Pro: Liberty
Con: Responsibility
We think that pretty much covers it! Now go forth, and enjoy your freedom responsibly! And if you don’t, don’t worry– the government will take care of you.