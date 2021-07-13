https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/chaos-mayhem-south-africa-indian-militias-fight-back-looters-rioters-durban/

Rioting and looting continued for the fourth day in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng Province of South Africa as Blacks, Afrikaners and Indians in Durban banded together to defend their communities against looters.

Police and Army have proved ineffective at keeping local communities safe in the rioting which broke out Friday night in KwaZulu-Natal over the arrest of former President Jacob Zuma (GP reported). In the port city of Durban on the Indian Ocean, heavily armed Indian militias were patrolling the streets and assisting the police in arresting looters.

The local Indian community is said to be fighting back against Zulu rioters. Videos on Twitter showed a squatter camp in Pietermaritzburg being torched.

Racist activists were quick to accuse the local Indian population of being at fault for “escalating” the violence, which was started by the supporters of Jacob Zuma.

Julius Malema, racist leader of the “Economic Freedom Fighters”, retweeted a post to his 3.6 million followers that said: “Indians are going hunting for black people and shooting at random. Please be careful.”

Indians are going hunting for black people and shooting at random. Please be careful pic.twitter.com/lk2SeidU3s — My dad calls me KK (@kaykjai) July 13, 2021

This is ironic because the civil defence staff from AG Security on the video seemed to be mixed black and South Asian ethnicity.

Malema, quick to capitalize on the violence to stoke racial hatred, also accused “white civilians” of “shooting at unarmed civilians.”

More than 30 people are presumed dead and 489 people were arrested, 166 from KwaZulu-Natal and 323 from Gauteng province. IOL News reports:

In Gauteng, a woman was shot dead while she was looting in Katlehong Mall while an elderly man was shot dead during the unrest.

Two unidentified bodies were found burnt beyond recognition in a gutted Ithala Centre in uMlazi, south of Durban, on Monday morning.

The bodies were believed to be that of looters who could not escape when the building was set alight.

A man was shot dead in Inanda, north of Durban, outside a supermarket.

Another man was shot dead while alcohol was being looted from a nearby liquor store in Umbilo, near the Durban city centre.

⚠️⚠️ NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS⚠️⚠️

PRAY FOR SOUTH AFRICA 🇿🇦🌍#SouthAfricaIsBurningpic.twitter.com/9c4zUkE6KV — t s h w a r e l o (@_Tshwarelo04) July 13, 2021

Lauren Southern interviews AfriForum Security Spokesman Ian Cameron:

