FILE PHOTO: Chinese Yuan and U.S. dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken February 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

July 14, 2021

BEIJING (Reuters) – Foreign direct investment (FDI) into China in the first six months of the year jumped 28.7% from the same period last year to 607.84 billion yuan ($93.89 billion), China’s commerce ministry said on Wednesday.

($1 = 6.4743 yuan)

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom and Ryan Woo; Editing by Tom Hogue)

