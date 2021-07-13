https://www.yahoo.com/news/cristina-greeven-cuomo-married-chris-201003475.html

Chris Cuomo and Cristina Greeven Cuomo at a Vanity Fair Oscars party on February 25, 2007, in Los Angeles. Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Jeffrey Epstein’s newly discovered 1997 address book, published by Insider on Tuesday, connects dozens of new names to Epstein and traces previously known relationships back to the 1990s. One of the new names belongs to Cristina Greeven Cuomo, a New York editor and entrepreneur. She married Chris Cuomo, a CNN anchor and brother of Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York, in 2001.

Greeven Cuomo’s entry (misspelled as “Christina”) in Epstein’s address book from 1997. Insider

The book lists Greeven Cuomo under a minor misspelling of her birth name, Cristina Greeven. Her entry refers to Manhattan File, a New York society magazine she published after her father purchased it in 1994. The same entry includes an office address in the New York City neighborhood of SoHo, an office phone number, and a home phone number. In the ’90s, Greeven Cuomo was known for hanging out with socialites like Alex von Furstenberg and the former CNN producer Pamela Gross. The latter appears in both “little black books” and is now a close friend of Melania Trump.

It’s unclear why Greeven Cuomo is listed in the 1997 address book. She serves as the editor in chief of The Purist, a wellness website she founded in 2017. A message left with The Purist seeking comment from Greeven Cuomo was returned almost immediately by Chris Cuomo, who declined to comment for the record or make his spouse available.

Greeven Cuomo is one of 221 people who appear in Epstein’s 1997 address book but not his previously published address book, which dates to 2004.

