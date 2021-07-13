https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/13/cnns-alisyn-camerota-upset-fox-news-didnt-carry-president-bidens-message-that-democracy-is-basically-being-stolen-before-our-very-eyes/

It turns it’s not only CNN’s Brian Stelter whose job it is to watch Fox News and report on what they’re reporting on. President Joe Biden gave a speech today on voting rights and how it’s “not hyperbole” that we are facing the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War. Fox News didn’t cover it, just as CNN stopped covering President Trump’s daily briefings on the coronavirus, claiming they were nothing but propaganda.

Alisyn Camerota couldn’t get over how many Fox News viewers missed out on the president’s message that our democracy is basically being stolen before our very eyes.

CNN’s @AlisynCamerota complains that @FoxNews did not carry Biden’s remarks: “The people will not hear — a large chunk of the country will not hear President Biden’s message that democracy is basically, in some states, being threatened or stolen before our very eyes.” pic.twitter.com/CIbyyft5rV — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 13, 2021

She’s just upset that CNN no longer has a large chunk of anything. — mikey (@mikey92431725) July 13, 2021

They are in panic mode pic.twitter.com/o8DpCt6YTW — Patriot Punditry 🇺🇸 (@patriotpunditry) July 13, 2021

LMAO at CNN. — Justplainbob (@Justplainbob1) July 13, 2021

And with CNN’s ratings the only people that saw it were waiting for a flight. — P.J. Kennedy (@pjkennedy6) July 13, 2021

CNN set the standard that news outlets are free to not air statements from POTUS when it deems them to be misinformation, lies or propaganda. — Seizer Pouncicus🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@SeizerPouncicus) July 13, 2021

Remember when CNN would cut from Trump because they refused to show propaganda on their network (lol)? Yeah, that’s what Fox is doing here. Nothing in that speech is true. — Phil Posting His W’s Online (@philllosoraptor) July 13, 2021

It’s probably better that a large chunk of the country didn’t listen to that pure utterly insane bullshit. — Pike’s Revenge 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@pikesrevenge) July 13, 2021

CNN is a parody. — Indy 🇺🇸🗣🏗 (@rsrindy) July 13, 2021

How is saying ‘democracy is being stolen’ much different from casting doubt on an election? — Wirra (@wirraone) July 13, 2021

He has the magic D after his name, so anything he says is not only acceptable but amazing, according to the leftist legacy media. — Colleen (@pensfan871987) July 13, 2021

Before our very eyes! What a loon. — HighWeirdnessPressCorps (@hwpresscorps) July 13, 2021

I’ve heard all I need to hear on this. Biden mumbling creepily from a teleprompter has no effect. Camerota was a quite the right winger at Fox and now a lefty at @cnn. Her opinion is based on a paycheck. @cnn had zero credibility. — NWK (@NWK_RIP_EVH) July 13, 2021

@AlisynCamerota is promoting conspiracy theories now? Say it isn’t so. — Doug Kenney (@Acyalone) July 13, 2021

Nobody is suppressed or prevented from voting in America, so show your ID and vote like the rest of America.

Nobody goes to a voting line to eat; bring your own snacks and water, or ask mommy to pack you a lunch. — LaRoseJaune (@LaRoseJaune1) July 13, 2021

That was the big sticking point in Georgia; campaign workers weren’t allowed to hand out free bottles of water to people standing in line to vote — that was their idea of voter suppression — people dehydrating and passing out so they couldn’t cast their ballot.

