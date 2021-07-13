https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/13/cnns-alisyn-camerota-upset-fox-news-didnt-carry-president-bidens-message-that-democracy-is-basically-being-stolen-before-our-very-eyes/

It turns it’s not only CNN’s Brian Stelter whose job it is to watch Fox News and report on what they’re reporting on. President Joe Biden gave a speech today on voting rights and how it’s “not hyperbole” that we are facing the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War. Fox News didn’t cover it, just as CNN stopped covering President Trump’s daily briefings on the coronavirus, claiming they were nothing but propaganda.

Alisyn Camerota couldn’t get over how many Fox News viewers missed out on the president’s message that our democracy is basically being stolen before our very eyes.

That was the big sticking point in Georgia; campaign workers weren’t allowed to hand out free bottles of water to people standing in line to vote — that was their idea of voter suppression — people dehydrating and passing out so they couldn’t cast their ballot.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...