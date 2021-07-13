https://bigleaguepolitics.com/college-republicans-disenfranchise-pro-america-first-state-chapters-as-rinos-cling-to-power/

Pro-Trump activists are blowing the whistle about the decision by the College Republican National Committee (CRNC) to disenfranchise certain state chapters in a desperate attempt for the RINOs in charge to cling to power.

Several college Republican chapter leaders signed a letter addressed to CRNC leadership objecting to the dishonest and underhanded policies pushed from the top at the group’s recent convention.

“Over the last four years, the leadership of the CRNC has become notorious for failing to provide state chairs with necessary information. Financial details are regularly hidden from both state chairs and members of the National Board. The CRNC constitution is only made available to a select few and copies float around like contraband among state leaders,” the whistleblowers wrote.

“When enough states banded together to address these issues, the chairman and his allies weaponized this lack of information to control the credentialing process for the 2021 CRNC Convention,” they continued. “The same states which for years have been denied access to the CRNC constitution were expected to somehow discern not only its words, but also how the chairman and co-chairman would interpret it. Repeated requests for clarification were met with silence.”

“When the unlisted requirements were not met, the federations representing Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Louisiana, Montana, New York, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, and South Dakota were stripped of their ability to vote on our next national leadership,” the whistleblowers added.

We can’t remain in an organization that devalues the efforts of its members by taking away their rights to vote. We call on the @CRNC to give its federations our hard-earned votes and end their attacks on accountability and transparency. Posted on behalf of the AFCR Exec Board. pic.twitter.com/dYhEapmALd — Arkansas College Republicans (@ArkansasCR) July 12, 2021

The CRNC has been reduced to a laughingstock on Twitter as a result of their shameful actions that show their leadership as being no better than the Democrats, who also resort to cheating to secure control:

This kind of shifty behavior by organization leadership is exactly what led to the divide in California back in 2019. It was wrong then and it is wrong now. Don’t let the @CRNC become the next crumbling College Republican organization. @chandlerUSA it’s not too late to fix this. https://t.co/eEXJvvRo9E — California Federation of College Republicans (@californiafcr) July 12, 2021

The @CRNC carries authority only insofar as they hold the faith of the state federations. I would caution the National Committee to remember that. — Augustus LeRoux (@AugustusLeRoux) June 15, 2021

11. Eleven hours of debate that resulted in eleven state federations being denied the right to vote. We should focus a whole lot more on getting Republicans elected instead of destroying our own organization from the inside out. https://t.co/N0eYR3EJtC — caroline johnson (@carolinejoy04) July 12, 2021

The @CRNC under @chandlerUSA has turned into an absolute disgrace of an organization. Corruption, lack of transparency, rigging of elections. Chandler and his merry band of mediocre cronies are giving tin pot dictators a run for their money. — Gavin Mario Wax 🇺🇸 (@GavinWax) July 12, 2021

I serve with some of the strongest, most fearless leaders my state has to offer. To my fellow Arkansans, this Exec. Board fights for you and your voice, even against our own party if we have to. We won’t cower. To the @CRNC, our federation would like our vote back. — Brandon Turnbull (@BrandonTurnbul7) July 12, 2021

Another strong statement of support from Young Republicans throughout New York for our brothers and sisters at the @NYFCRs. The @CRNC’s diktat only matters in one place — their minds. New Yorkers will stick together no matter what. https://t.co/5le3b5N219 — Peter Giunta (@PeterGiunta) July 12, 2021

Question for Chandler Thornton: Your state federations have been asking for answers since this meeting has ended. Your office has been mute. At least your Twitter account is still up, unlike your Co Chair Tom Ferrall who deactivated after his racist comments were made public. https://t.co/HdLr3P1Qgq — Nick Dokoozlian (@NickDokoozlian) July 12, 2021

Big League Politics has reported on the corruption within the College Republicans for years, which has resulted in the organization losing traction to competitor groups like Turning Point USA and Young Americans for Liberty:

“The George Mason University College Republicans (CRs) have joined in an ANTIFA crusade to eject a student from the university for having right-wing beliefs…

The CRs are crusading against Andrew Brewer, who has been identified as a potential member of the controversial Patriot Front group.

“Andrew Brewer is an 18-year-old fascist Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps cadet at Hohenfels Middle/High School and an incoming freshman at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia. Andrew attempted to the join the white supremacist hate group Patriot Front three separate times before his 18th birthday,” ANTIFA wrote on their blog.

Patriot Front has been called a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), but they claim they stand for “America First” ideals. They have displayed banners against third-world immigration and torn down covers that were hiding Confederate statues as apart of their activism.

ANTIFA wants Brewer to be expelled for GMU because of his beliefs, and has compiled information that they claim proves Brewer to be a Nazi. They are urging people to contact the university and attempt to ruin his life.

This is not the first time that CRs have joined with ANTIFA. Last year, they seemingly endorsed violence against a pro-Trump student by ANTIFA terrorists because the victim was wearing a red MAGA hat.“

It is past time for an enema at the CRNC. The current humiliating College Republican leadership of “Never Trump” weaklings ought to just join the Democrats. It would be addition by subtraction.

