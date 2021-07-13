https://thetruereporter.com/kamala-harris-compares-texas-dems-who-fled-election-integrity-bill-vote-to-soldiers-who-died-fighting-for-right-to-vote/

She is crazy!

The so-called Vice President supported Texas Democrats who flew to Washington DC to avoid voting on a new election integrity bill.

“I do want to first start by making a statement about the legislators in Texas who are showing extraordinary courage and commitment,” Harris said. “I met with them when many of them traveled to Washington D.C., we sat down and had an extensive conversation in the Roosevelt room in the White House and I applaud them standing for the rights of all Americans and all Texans to express their voice through their vote unencumbered.”

“They are leaders who are marching in the path that so many others before did it, when they fought and many died for the right to vote,” Harris added.

So, Harris calls them “leaders.”

Hey @juliejohnsonTX. Why did you delete this pic? pic.twitter.com/0P33DY7pJW — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) July 12, 2021

Well they are nothing but Swamp monsters who decided to protest and dodge a vote on new election integrity laws. She mentioned the word “commitment” but these ladies just grabbed their beer and enjoyed their free trip instead of joining a quorum! Oh, they boarded a private jet. “Classy!”

Propagandists in the new administration say that beer adventures are “just like fighting and dying for the right to give all Americans to vote.”

Union soldiers did this for black Americans who were enslaved during the Civil War.

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki used the Civil War to smear the new law.

“He’ll lay out the moral case for why denying the right to vote is a form of suppression and a form of silencing,” Jen Psaki said about a forthcoming Biden speech. “He will redouble his commitment to using every tool at his disposal to continue to fight to protect the fundamental right of Americans to vote against the onslaught of voter suppression laws based on a dangerous and discredited conspiracy theory that culminated in assault on our Capitol.”

“He’ll call out the greatest irony of the big lie is that no election in our history has met such high standard with over 80 judges, including those appointed by his predecessor, throwing out all challenges,” she continued. “He’ll also decry efforts to strip the right to vote as authoritarian and anti-American and stand up against the notion that politicians should be allowed to choose their voters or to subvert our system by replacing independent election authorities with partisan ones.”

“And he will highlight the work of the administration against this, the necessity of passing the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and how we need to work together with civil rights organizations to build as broad a turnout and voter education system to overcome the worst challenge to our democracy since the Civil War,” she added.

These people are so messed up… Hopefully, Donald Trump returns to the White House before it’s too late.

Source: TrendingPolitics

