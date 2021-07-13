https://hannity.com/media-room/communist-crackdown-police-flood-the-streets-of-cuba-arrest-pro-democracy-activists/
Countless police descended on the streets of Havana and other Cuban cities Monday night into Tuesday morning, arresting hundreds of pro-democracy activists demanding reforms in the Communist island-nation.
“Sunday’s protests marked some of the biggest displays of antigovernment sentiment in the tightly controlled country in years. Cuba is going through its worst economic crisis in decades, along with a resurgence of coronavirus cases, as it suffers the consequences of U.S. sanctions imposed by former President Donald Trump’s administration,” reports the Associated Press.
“Many young people took part in demonstrations in Havana. Protests were also held elsewhere on the island, including in the small town of San Antonio de los Baños, where people objected to power outages and were visited by President Miguel Díaz-Canel. He entered a few homes, where he took questions from residents,” adds the AP.
Congressman Dan Crenshaw unloaded on the White House Monday after a top State Department Official blamed civil unrest in Cuba -not on Communism- but on the COVID-19 pandemic.
“No they’re chanting LIBERTAD. Stop playing cover for communists and support the Cuban people. My god. Why is that so hard for you,” posted Crenshaw on Twitter.
No they’re chanting LIBERTAD. Stop playing cover for communists and support the Cuban people. My god. Why is that so hard for you. https://t.co/gdJ3dC9SOl
— Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) July 12, 2021
A top official at the US State Department weighed-in on the growing pro-democracy protests sweeping Cuba over the weekend; stating that demonstrators are unhappy with “rising COVID cases and medicine shortages.”
“Peaceful protests are growing in #Cuba as the Cuban people exercise their right to peaceful assembly to express concern about rising COVID cases/deaths & medicine shortages. We commend the numerous efforts of the Cuban people mobilizing donations to help neighbors in need,” posted Acting Assistant Secretary for U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs Julie Chung.
Peaceful protests are growing in #Cuba as the Cuban people exercise their right to peaceful assembly to express concern about rising COVID cases/deaths & medicine shortages. We commend the numerous efforts of the Cuban people mobilizing donations to help neighbors in need.
— Julie Chung (@WHAAsstSecty) July 11, 2021
Pro-Democracy protests erupted across Cuba Sunday evening as demonstrators demand liberty, greater economic opportunities, and access to COVID-19 vaccines as the Communist regime targets some journalists and other reformers.
Spontaneous street protests breaking out in several cities in #Cuba right now with chants of #NoTenemosMiedo (We Are Not Afraid)
Frustration with the dictatorships incompetence,greed & repression is mounting rapidly pic.twitter.com/eSAr8Xrxpf
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 11, 2021
⚠️⚠️⚠️Atención Cuba⚠️⚠️⚠️
La capital en la calle.#fuerza pic.twitter.com/87LF70HBUR
— Mag Jorge Castro🇨🇺 (@mjorgec1994) July 11, 2021
Tens of thousands of people in #Cuba are protesting at this very moment.
The regime is shutting off the internet on the island. The Castro dictatorship doesn’t want the world to see what’s happening.
Please SHARE & stand with these freedom fighters! #SOSCuba pic.twitter.com/qdKupC9r1N
— María Elvira Salazar 🇺🇸 (@MaElviraSalazar) July 11, 2021
El malecón de La Habana repleto de pueblo pidiendo Libertad. #DíaHistórico #SOSCuba 🇨🇺🇨🇺🇨🇺 pic.twitter.com/iwxdN7cwUy
— Yusnaby Pérez (@Yusnaby) July 11, 2021
Massive Protests in the streets of Cuba right now pic.twitter.com/7H0KkR7ueX
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 11, 2021
COMMUNIST UTOPIA: Cuba Rations All Meat, Government Urges Residents to Eat ‘Giant Rodents’
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.21.19
Cuba’s struggling economy continued to falter in recent days; prompting government officials to regulate meat rations and other consumer goods as the communist nation’s food supplies dwindle.
“A 91-year-old former comrade of Cuba’s late dictator Fidel Castro recently startled Cubans when he announced government plans to breed ostriches to help feed the masses,” reports the Wall Street Journal. “Comandante Guillermo García raved on Cuba’s main TV news show about the giant flightless bird, ‘which produces more [meat] than a cow.’ The comandante, who runs some of Cuba’s cattle-breeding operations, also extolled the meat of the hutia, a giant rodent endemic to the island, as better than beef.”
“Pushed by the implosion of top ally Venezuela and sanctions imposed by the Trump administration, Cuba has driven into an economic ditch. The government has tightened state rations. Residents stand in lines for hours to buy scarce basic goods such as eggs, flour and chicken,” added the newspaper.
Cuba’s communist revolution is under increased pressure from US sanctions and a less-than-expected harvest season; with millions complaining of food shortages and long lines at super markets across the socialist country.
“Long lines outside shops with mostly bare shelves are increasingly common in Cuba, and the government has indeed signaled that things are going from bad to worse,” reports Reuters.
Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel blamed the Trump administration on the shortages; saying Washington was engaged in “asphyxiating financial persecution that makes the import of goods and resources of primary necessity particularly difficult.”
“While the crisis will not be as bad as in the 1990s, it will have a worrying social impact on the most vulnerable households, which are already on subsistence salaries,” said Pavel Vidal, a Cuban economist.
“This could be a critical moment that generates the consensus necessary to apply changes,” said Vidal. “The government needs to give more space to the private sector and investment.”
Experts warn the food shortages could be a predictor of a general economic collapse; similar to the escalating crisis sweeping Venezuela.
Read the full report at the Wall Street Journal.