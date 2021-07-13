https://hannity.com/media-room/comrade-bernie-sanders-blames-us-policies-embargo-for-plight-of-the-cuban-people/

Far-left Senator Bernie Sanders finally weighed-in late Monday night on the pro-democracy protests sweeping Cuba; saying the “US Embargo” has “only hurt, not helped” the communist nation.

“All people have the right to protest and to live in a democratic society. I call on the Cuban government to respect opposition rights and refrain from violence. It’s also long past time to end the unilateral U.S. embargo on Cuba, which has only hurt, not helped, the Cuban people,” posted the Senator on Twitter.

All people have the right to protest and to live in a democratic society. I call on the Cuban government to respect opposition rights and refrain from violence. It’s also long past time to end the unilateral U.S. embargo on Cuba, which has only hurt, not helped, the Cuban people. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) July 13, 2021

Countless police descended on the streets of Havana and other Cuban cities Monday night into Tuesday morning, arresting hundreds of pro-democracy activists demanding reforms in the Communist island-nation.

“Sunday’s protests marked some of the biggest displays of antigovernment sentiment in the tightly controlled country in years. Cuba is going through its worst economic crisis in decades, along with a resurgence of coronavirus cases, as it suffers the consequences of U.S. sanctions imposed by former President Donald Trump’s administration,” reports the Associated Press.

“Many young people took part in demonstrations in Havana. Protests were also held elsewhere on the island, including in the small town of San Antonio de los Baños, where people objected to power outages and were visited by President Miguel Díaz-Canel. He entered a few homes, where he took questions from residents,” adds the AP.

Congressman Dan Crenshaw unloaded on the White House Monday after a top State Department Official blamed civil unrest in Cuba -not on Communism- but on the COVID-19 pandemic.

“No they’re chanting LIBERTAD. Stop playing cover for communists and support the Cuban people. My god. Why is that so hard for you,” posted Crenshaw on Twitter.

No they’re chanting LIBERTAD. Stop playing cover for communists and support the Cuban people. My god. Why is that so hard for you. https://t.co/gdJ3dC9SOl — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) July 12, 2021

A top official at the US State Department weighed-in on the growing pro-democracy protests sweeping Cuba over the weekend; stating that demonstrators are unhappy with “rising COVID cases and medicine shortages.”

“Peaceful protests are growing in #Cuba as the Cuban people exercise their right to peaceful assembly to express concern about rising COVID cases/deaths & medicine shortages. We commend the numerous efforts of the Cuban people mobilizing donations to help neighbors in need,” posted Acting Assistant Secretary for U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs Julie Chung.

