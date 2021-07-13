https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/conservative-talk-radio-host-larry-elder-enters-race-governor-california/

Several weeks ago, Caitlyn Jenner announced a run for governor of California as a Republican. Now another candidate has entered the race.

Conservative talk radio host Larry Elder is running. You may also know Elder from his many appearances on FOX News over the years.

Elder is a real-deal conservative.

The Associated Press reports:

Radio host Larry Elder enters California recall election Conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder entered California’s Sept. 14 recall election on Monday, bringing a well-known voice on the political right to a muddled Republican field trying to oust first-term Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. Elder, whose show is nationally syndicated, is a regular guest on Fox News. He’s dubbed the “sage from South Central” on his website, a reference to the area of Los Angeles where he grew up. In an interview with The Associated Press, the 69-year-old attorney said he initially was reluctant to become a candidate in a state where Democrats hold a lopsided grip on power in Sacramento. Among supporters who encouraged him to run: fellow conservative radio host Dennis Prager. Elder said he decided to enter his first campaign after witnessing California’s out-of-control homeless crisis, spiking crime rates, looming water and power shortages, and whipsaw coronavirus lockdowns. “I have common sense. I have good judgment. I’m born and raised here. I think I understand the state,” he said. “I know it’s a long shot,” he added, referring to Newsom’s ability to raise unlimited funds. But he said he was driven by a “fire in the belly to see if I can do something … to move the needle in the right direction.”

Elder would be a great choice.

Show Host Larry Elder Officially In the Recall Race Against Newsomhttps://t.co/Yf1KqLftxOhttps://t.co/mnvU6rOkTD#RecallGavinNewsom — Larry Elder (@larryelder) July 13, 2021

I’m a business owner, talk show host, author, and a son of California. I won’t continue to watch Gavin Newsom destroy our state. That’s why I am running for Governor of California in the recall election on September 14. Help me save this great state.https://t.co/3HoJyXqsvI — Larry Elder (@larryelder) July 13, 2021

This is going to be a fascinating election.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

