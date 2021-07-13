https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/13/constitutional-scholar-keith-olbermann-says-the-second-amendment-doesnt-authorize-gun-ownership/

There was that time Keith Olbermann said he was going to stop tweeting about politics, but that time has passed, and he’s back with another of his creepy close-up videos. We try not to cover every one he does, but this one is special, because he’s not arguing that the Second Amendment applies only to a well-regulated militia; no, this time he’s arguing that you can keep and bear arms, but nowhere in the Second Amendment does it say you can own a firearm. The word “own” isn’t in there.

It’s likely the gun used to shoot Ashley Babbitt was government property and not owned by the cop, so Olbermann can continue to be happy about that shooting.

Good one! And about that mass shooting:

