There was that time Keith Olbermann said he was going to stop tweeting about politics, but that time has passed, and he’s back with another of his creepy close-up videos. We try not to cover every one he does, but this one is special, because he’s not arguing that the Second Amendment applies only to a well-regulated militia; no, this time he’s arguing that you can keep and bear arms, but nowhere in the Second Amendment does it say you can own a firearm. The word “own” isn’t in there.

NEW VIDEO: Whether or not you’re going to watch tonight’s baseball All-Star Game, consider that they may have broken up a planned mass shooting there. And ask yourself: why doesn’t the 2nd Amendment have the word “own” in it? The 2nd Amendment does NOT authorize gun OWNERSHIP! pic.twitter.com/4cLrNsCKXy — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) July 13, 2021

Wow. A constitutional scholar. So deep. — ⚡️Erick Brockway⚡️ (@erickbrockway) July 13, 2021

Read the text. I won’t even give this the honor of listening. — Thoughtcriminal (@just_mike90) July 13, 2021

My god you’re a moron. — 82Brew (@rodgers_jeff) July 13, 2021

It’s a Keith Olbermann parody account except it’s really awful. — Lowell George Washington (@deanriehm) July 13, 2021

It’s likely the gun used to shoot Ashley Babbitt was government property and not owned by the cop, so Olbermann can continue to be happy about that shooting.

“to keep and bear” = to have and carry. English, best learned in grammar school. — Albert (@PanzerIVF2) July 13, 2021

It has the word keep…. — BSF (@BSF_75) July 13, 2021

“Keep” . Keeping something is ownership. Learn English, bro. — Solzhenitsyn RKT (@barnacles71) July 13, 2021

“Keep” implies ownership…I mean, I’m just an English teacher, so what do I know. — texanconstitutionalist (@texanconstitut1) July 13, 2021

Pretty certain the word “keep” covers that ownership thing just fine, “genius”. — IAmTheBickerMan (@TMule1961) July 13, 2021

Explain how someone “bears” something they don’t own, please. — Public Stoic (@publicstoic) July 13, 2021

So whatever @FBI says is only credible when it fits the narrative you want it to? And differentiating between the definitions of “own” and “keep and bear” from 250 years ago? You’re really grasping on this one. — Jeremy (@DirtyRedOK) July 13, 2021

We are only allowed to keep and bear arms. We are not allowed to own them. 🤡🤪 — Flim Flammed (@Flim_Flammed) July 13, 2021

How do you keep a straight face through these tweets of yours? It is an impressive feat. — Mike Findlay (@MikFin) July 13, 2021

You’re a cartoon character — Biology Is A Social Construct (@Isaiah5_20) July 13, 2021

Holy shit 83 likes. That’s hilarious. This is your life’s work. — Idlepundit (@idlepundit) July 13, 2021

Good one! And about that mass shooting:

The FBI actually reported the weapons were likely part of a drug deal and there is no evidence of a mass shooting. Try honesty as a policy for once… — RThomas (@rich5two10) July 13, 2021

