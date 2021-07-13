https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/cuban-secret-police-arrest-citizen-journalist-during-live-tv-broadcast-raw/
🚨BREAKING🚨
Cuban state security forces detain independent journalist @DinaStars_ as she she was being interviewed live on TV by @martaflich of Spain. She has been covering the protests.#SOSCuba #PatriaYVida pic.twitter.com/2EgToHXDdq
— Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) July 13, 2021
She quickly disappears from the screen in the upper right corner.
The bottom video shows the arrest.
Footage of the moment independent journalist @Dinastars_ was arrested by Cuban state security forces. pic.twitter.com/EDV4Yet8RE
— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 13, 2021