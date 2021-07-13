https://www.theblaze.com/news/stacey-abrams-emmy-award-nomination

Receiving an Emmy Award nomination has apparently never been easier. One needs only to be a darling of the liberal media who does something on television that can feasibly be deemed a “performance.”

Case in point: Former Democratic candidate for Georgia governor, Stacey Abrams, who on Tuesday was nominated for “Outstanding Character Voiceover Performance” ahead of the 2021 awards show.

What was the “outstanding performance” that garnered her consideration?

She appeared for all of one minute and seven seconds in an animated election special of the ABC sitcom, “Black-ish,” playing herself while magnifying the importance of mail-in and early voting.

In the episode, which aired in October, one month before the 2020 presidential election, Abrams helps “Dre,” played by Anthony Anderson, get the wheels rolling at the start of his congressional run.







Abrams, who failed in her bid for governor in 2018, has since taken up efforts to expand voting through third-party registration and is credited by many on the left for flipping Georgia blue during the 2020 election.

One of her groups, the New Georgia Project, came under investigation last year for “repeatedly and aggressively” seeking to register “ineligible, out-of-state, or deceased voters” before the state’s Jan. 5 Senate runoffs.

Not surprisingly, news of Abrams’ nomination was celebrated by those in progressive media circles.

In a Fast Company report on her nomination, Christopher Zara wrote, “When she’s not saving democracy, writing a best-selling novel, or running her fintech startup, Stacey Abrams is apparently very busy doing cartoon voiceovers, and now her efforts have garnered her a nomination for television’s highest honor.”

Film director Liz Garbus wrote, “Give her ALL the things!”

Abrams thanked “Black-ish” in a tweet for “lifting up the rights of voters at such a critical time” and for “letting [her] appear such a fantastic show.”

Abrams is set to face off against Jessica Walter (“Archer”), Maya Rudolph (“Big Mouth”), Julie Andrews (“Bridgerton”), Tituss Burgess (“Central Park”), Stanley Tucci (“Central Park”), and Seth MacFarlane (“Family Guy”) for the award.

Though this is Abrams’ first Emmy Award nomination, it’s not the first time that she has been considered for an entertainment award.

Earlier this year, a documentary co-produced by Abrams, “All In: The Fight for Democracy,” was shortlisted for an Academy Award in the documentary feature category.

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony will be held Sept. 19 in downtown Los Angeles.

