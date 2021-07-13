https://www.oann.com/cycling-konrad-wins-tour-de-france-stage-16/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=cycling-konrad-wins-tour-de-france-stage-16
Cycling – Tour de France – Stage 16 – Pas De La Case to Saint-Gaudens – France – July 13, 2021 Bora–Hansgrohe rider Patrick Konrad of Austria celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 16 REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
July 13, 2021
SAINT GAUDENS, France (Reuters) – Austrian champion Patrick Konrad won the 16th stage of the Tour de France, a 169-km mountain trek from Pas de La Casa, Andorra, on Tuesday.
The Bora-Hansgrohe rider prevailed from the day’s breakaway to beat Italian champion Sonny Colbrelli and Australian Michael Matthews, who were second and third, respectively.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alex Richardson)