Texas Democrats were widely mocked online at the start of this week as they fled the state to stop legitimate democratic processes from taking place in the state legislature.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott told Fox News on Monday night that Democrats who fled the state to stop the state’s legislature from voting on bills during a special legislative session will “be arrested” the moment that they step foot back in the state and hauled to the state Capitol to do their jobs.

More than 50 Democrats fled the state on private planes so there would not be enough legislators present for a variety of bills to be passed, including voter integrity laws, bills that would protect girls from having to compete against biological males in sports, fund arrests of illegal aliens, clampdown on abortion, and crackdown on racist Critical Race Theory being taught in schools.

Many online noted that the Texas Democrats brought cheap beer with them as they fled the state, eventually boarding private jets to Washington, D.C., while not wearing masks.

James Talarico was the most widely mocked Democrat after he portrayed himself as a hero was who made a “sacrifice” while he subverted democracy.

“Just landed in Memphis on our way to DC. Thank y’all for your well wishes. We left behind our families, our livelihoods, & our beloved Texas. But our sacrifice is nothing compared to the sacrifices brave Americans have made throughout history to protect the sacred right to vote,” Talarico tweeted. “We’re prepared to stay out of Texas for the rest of the session. This decision wasn’t easy. Many of my colleagues left kids, elderly parents, & sick loved ones. Many are risking their day jobs & their seats in the House. But we won’t sit by & watch democracy wither on the vine.”

Responses included:

Curtis Houck, NewsBusters editor: “How many Miller Lites deep are you to have thought this was worth tweeting?”

Elijah Schaffer, The Blaze: “This guy thinks he’s a hero because he flew to DC in an air conditioned plane for a political stunt – the utter narcissism and self glorification shows you just how ‘out of touch’ these loser politicians are.”

Richard Grenell, former Acting Director of National Intelligence: “You flew on a private jet to avoid your job responsibilities. This is like running out of the room with your fingers in your ears. This is no profile in Courage.”

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX): “Hard to imagine a more delusional group of people – thinking that lying about these bills, hopping on a chartered flight, sipping beer, and skipping work is ‘sacrifice.’ You guys are pathetic. Totally pathetic.”

Ned Ryun: “Translation: we’ll do anything to avoid free and fair elections, even fleeing our state to try and thwart the democratic process.”

Matt Whitlock, political strategist: “I’m sorry but these guys just took a beer-filled party bus to a private plane (with no masks) to get out of work and want credit for ‘leaving behind their families and livelihoods?’ You’re going to Washington to party with special interest supporters, not Nam.”

Additional responses included:

You went on a business trip, you didn’t deploy to Fallujah. https://t.co/sl1zyoQhM2 — Angela Morabito (@AngelaLMorabito) July 13, 2021

This is the kind of guy that asks you how you’re doing and then immediately starts talking about himself without letting you answer https://t.co/iuOBymaRvj — Amber Smith (@AmberSmithUSA) July 13, 2021

It’s not all bad news out there. This guy’s family gets to be without him for a few days while he hammers soy lattes in DC. Good for them. https://t.co/cEpVWHVMs9 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) July 13, 2021

Today I learned that in democracy, the minority party can get their way by fleeing the state. https://t.co/1pJxyh8yAs — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) July 13, 2021

You’re paid by taxpayer dollars and took a private jet to DC. Stop acting like you’re in Bastogne in Dec 1944 https://t.co/PSVqM7ALlw — Matt Gorman (@mattsgorman) July 12, 2021

Responses to additional Texas Democrats who were mocked or criticized for their stunt included:

He’s a fugitive for trying to block a voting rights bill that would protect the integrity of the vote and ensure marginalized people have their votes counted https://t.co/oyHpJouNLE — Tim Pool (@Timcast) July 13, 2021

Did you have to show an ID before boarding the plane to have your fist meal? https://t.co/nSfVibmHGh — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 13, 2021

Factcheck: salad is never “delicious.” https://t.co/3L2pNAJtZf — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) July 13, 2021

The “look at me!” narcissism and bravery-on-the-cheap is so cringeworthy. You are elected officials ditching the state and refusing to go to work. That is all. Stop acting like you are civil rights activists courageously marching across the Edmund Pettus Bridge. Grow up. https://t.co/M2YARhHOjP — Brian Riedl 🧀 (@Brian_Riedl) July 13, 2021

I don’t know which GOP political firm is behind this brilliant subversion campaign but they deserve some sort of MacArthur Grant for machiavellian brilliance. This one of the most skillful self-immolations I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/ShEubAPAIe — John Noonan (@noonanjo) July 13, 2021

How did you fly without showing ID? https://t.co/yLAbRSVF4C — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 13, 2021

