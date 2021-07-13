https://noqreport.com/2021/07/13/disney-theme-parks-reworking-jungle-cruise-rides-to-be-racially-inclusive/

The two major theme parks owned by Disney in the United States are set to reopen one of their most iconic attractions, the "Jungle Cruise," after making changes to allegedly "offensive" depictions of jungle natives, according to CNN .

The changes were first announced back in January, with the company claiming that it had received many complaints about the attraction’s depictions of “indigenous” people, who are portrayed at one point in the ride as threatening the customers as they ride through the attraction on a boat.

“It is our responsibility to ensure experiences we create and stories we share reflect the voices and perspective of the world around us,” said Disney spokeswoman Carmen Smith, who holds the title of “inclusion strategies executive” at Walt Disney Imagineering. Another spokesman, Charles Beatty, said that Disney aimed to “bring a sense of inclusivity” to the attraction, saying that “we want to make sure that everyone that rides the Jungle Cruise can see themselves in the characters and in this experience.

The new Jungle Cruise will debut in California’s Disneyland on Friday, July 16th, while its […]