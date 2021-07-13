https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/07/13/dont-mess-with-texas-republicans-texas-house-votes-to-send-sergeant-at-arms-to-detain-or-arrest-cowardly-dems-watch/

Texas Democrats really screwed up, folks.

We know, the media are acting like they’ve done this HUGE thing PROTECTING DEMOCRACY, but the only people who buy this crap are Democrats anyway and the rest of the world is pointing and laughing at these brave souls who hopped on private planes, maskless, with a bunch of beer, and then jumped on Twitter like it was some crap publicity tour.

Guess the Texas House wasn’t at all amused:

The Texas House votes to arrest House Democrats returning to the chamber in order to regain a quorum: pic.twitter.com/3WEEjcu3K2 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 13, 2021

Granted, we’ll believe it when we see it but this is encouraging. All too often it feels like the only people who are actually held accountable for breaking the law are the little people, and our elected officials can act like a bunch of morons with zero consequences.

If they DO go get them, I hope they film it all.

Hey man, one publicity tour deserves another.

#BREAKING: Oregon governor authorizes state police to bring Republican lawmakers back to capital for climate vote https://t.co/QrNEXLsxZ6 pic.twitter.com/TdU1mzFRRP — The Hill (@thehill) June 20, 2019

Guess it’s happened before.

Huh.

Abbott should send in Chuck Norris. https://t.co/NJcUunPbHf — Jake Cox (@GOPJake) July 13, 2021

That would be bada*s.

YAAAAAS.

