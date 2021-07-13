https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/door-to-door-vaccine-injection-program-starts-in-north-carolina/

Vaccine program rolls out in Charlotte

The Mecklenburg County Health Department is bringing the Covid vaccine to your doorstep. On Monday, health staff launched the ‘Doses to Doors’ program.

Volunteers with non-profits like Action NC have been knocking on doors and providing vaccine information to people since May, but now they also have county health department staff on standby nearby so that if someone wants a shot, they can get it from the comfort of their home.

The program is focused on priority zip codes with low vaccine uptake.

