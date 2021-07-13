https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/13/dr-anthony-fauci-says-unvaccinated-children-greater-than-two-years-old-should-be-wearing-masks-no-doubt-about-it/

Is Dr. Anthony Fauci still around? We’d sort of thought we were done with him, but he showed up on MSNBC Tuesday to talk to Andrea Mitchell about vaccinations. While we’re waiting for vaccinations of kids 12 and under, Fauci says they should no doubt be wearing masks.

Fauci: “Unvaccinated children of a certain age, greater than two years old, should be wearing masks, no doubt about that.”pic.twitter.com/ac8QqK0chS — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) July 13, 2021

Fauci says 3-year-olds should be forced to wear masks: “No doubt about that” pic.twitter.com/rCWFCWPkjs — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 13, 2021

If you listen closely, you’ll notice he isn’t claiming masks are needed to protect kids. Just that they keep them from spreading it…. to… vaccinated adults? If adults can’t be bothered to get vaccinated, should very young children really be made to wear masks to protect them? https://t.co/4WafCkApAA — Genève Campbell (@bergerbell) July 13, 2021

