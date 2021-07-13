https://www.independentsentinel.com/even-alabama-cant-get-rid-of-ccp-confucius-institutes/





Alabama lawmakers introduced legislation to ban Confucius Institutes from the state’s public university campuses. It didn’t become law because of the Confucius Institutes’ political and economic interests with the state.

Some were worried about “unintended consequences,” Campus Reform reports. Using FOIA, the College Republican Federation of Alabama, found that in a series of disconcerting emails, the state is actively trying to keep Confucius Institutes on campus.

Their efforts led to two bills, one in the statehouse and the sister bill in the state senate, to wipe the CCP-funded Confucius Institutes from the state’s campuses. H.B. 9, carried by State Representative Tommy Hanes, and S.B. 280, carried by Senator Shay Shelnutt, both failed to pass.

Alabama State Representative Terri Collins, chairwoman of the Alabama House Education Committee, on March 5 and told her that banning Confucius Institutes in Alabama could have “unintended consequences.”

“The targeted approach against the Confucius Institute could have unintended consequences such as a reduction in Chinese students enrolling in Alabama universities and even perhaps impact Chinese businesses in the state,” Purcell said.

Meanwhile, the Confucius Institutes are used to indoctrinate students, to infiltrate various institutions, and to spy on Americans. They are purveyors of perverse and ongoing propaganda.

BIDEN SUPPORTS CCP INSTITUTES

U.S. officials believe the Confucius Institutes at American schools and universities are front groups for the Chinese Communist Party. The Trump administration planned to require the schools to disclose partnerships, which are often very lucrative.

The Trump administration submitted a proposed rule to the Department of Homeland Security on Dec. 31, 2020. It was entitled “Establishing Requirement for Student and Exchange Visitor Program Certified Schools to Disclose Agreements with Confucius Institutes and Classrooms.”

Around 500 K-12 schools and 100 colleges in the U.S. have partnerships with the Confucius Institute U.S. Center, a U.S.-based affiliate of the Beijing-based Confucius Institute Headquarters.

The institute, also known as Hanban, is affiliated with the Chinese Ministry of Education.

According to reginfo.gov, on January 26, the Trump proposal was withdrawn by the Biden administration.

THE PROPAGANDA

Over 100 universities in the U.S. are now in direct partnership with the Chinese government through the Confucius Institute and other groups.

They are propaganda outfits and they buy the alliance with the schools.

While spreading Chinese culture in an academic setting would have intellectual benefits, it’s also important to be aware of more long-term subversive goals and larger efforts to engage in information warfare. As Foreign Policy writes, in one instance “consular officials … requested that CSSAs across the United States post articles praising [President] Xi’s vision for the country and touting other party propaganda.” Furthermore, in the University of Minnesota CSSA elections, presidential candidates who were Communist Party members received preferential consideration.

