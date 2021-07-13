https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/hold-fans-and-advocates-freebritney-movement-holds-rally-steps-lincoln?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Approximately 100 people marched together on Wednesday at the Lincoln Memorial, twirled signs, and chanted, “Hey hey! Ho ho! This conservatorship has got to go,” in support of pop star Britney Spears.

The rally was timed to coincide with a court hearing in Los Angeles, where a judge on July 14 approved the singer’s request to hire her own counsel in the case involving Spears’ court ordered conservatorship.

Spears dominated the news media last month after she testified before judge Brenda Penny, who is overseeing the case. Spears alleged that she was mistreated under the conservatorship.

According to the National Council on Disabilities, there are 1.3 million people in the U.S. currently under a conservatorship. Many in that position are struggling with Alzheimer’s or dementia, according to the organization. Spears claims that she has neither.

“We’re really looking to make a call to probate conservatorship reform,” said Dylan Spence, a co-founder of the Free Britney America organization. “So we’re trying to get more federal oversight on conservatorships.”

Spears was placed under a court-ordered conservatorship in 2008. After 13 years, she wants out, and her fans are standing with her. She has gained support from friends and political figures across both sides of the aisle.

“I feel like her feelings haven’t been validated a lot,” Spence said. “So Britney we hear you, we’re supporting you and we’re ready to fight for your freedom.”

Caroline Scambos, a 28 year old from Warrenton, Virginia said the conservatorship is stripping someone of their freedom which should not be allowed.

“It’s clearly wrong, it’s a violation of human rights that’s been established by multiple lawyers and people of authority,” Scambos said. “I truly believe people give their pets more freedom than what Brittany has, and it’s very disturbing. It’s upsetting. It’s just simply not right, and we’re here to stand up for that.”

Wednesday’s court hearing addressed whether Spears can hire her own council instead of the court-appointed attorney, Samuel Ingham III, who has filed to resign as soon as new council is approved. Other topics include co-conservator Jodi Montgomery’s request that the conservatorship pay for 24/7 security amid increasing death threats against Montgomery.

At the rally put on by “Free Britney America,” the organization’s co-founder, Erika Gutierrez, read Spears’ testimony. Others also spoke.

“The (abuse) is real and it’s got to stop,” said Rick Black, executive director of CEAR Justice, an organization that aims to prevent guardianship and trust fraud. “What we’re doing here, to awaken America, let’s pray that in an hour Britney again sends the message to the public that this has got to stop.”

Spears has stated she wants an end to her conservatorship, an act that would require her to file an official pleading before the court.

