https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/fbi-encourages-citizens-to-snitch-on-family-members-for-extremism/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Here’s the FBI encouraging people to monitor family members for signs of extremism so that they can “report them to the #FBI.” https://t.co/mpC5nJ7N9y
— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 11, 2021
Family members and peers are often best positioned to witness signs of mobilization to violence. Help prevent homegrown violent extremism. Visit https://t.co/bql36iSbig to learn how to spot suspicious behaviors and report them to the #FBI. #NatSec pic.twitter.com/ZwJp5h5bWD
— FBI (@FBI) July 11, 2021
The FBI seems uninterested in extremist from Black Lies Matter