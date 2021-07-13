https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/fearless-stephen-a-smiths-shohei-apology-really-bows-to-globalists-black-twitter-and-the-black-matriarchy

Someone tell Stephen A. Smith it’s a mistake to bow to the Twitter mob. Never do it.

Smith, the $12-million-a-year ESPN broadcaster, issued an apology yesterday for no good reason. Twitter pretended that Smith offended Asians when he pointed out that baseball star Shohei Ohtani isn’t the ideal marketing face for Major League Baseball because his English is so poor that he speaks through an interpreter.

On his ESPN debate show, “First Take,” Smith told co-host Max Kellerman this:

The fact that you got a foreign player that doesn’t speak English, that needs an interpreter … believe it or not, I think contributes to harming the game in some degree when that’s your box office appeal. It needs to be somebody like Bryce Harper, Mike Trout, those guys. And unfortunately, at this moment in time, that’s not the case.

This is not a remotely new or controversial sentiment. Smith wasn’t disparaging Ohtani. He was making a factual point about what’s undermining the popularity of Major League Baseball in America.

Regretfully, I have experience when it comes to disparaging Asian professional athletes. Nearly a decade ago, at the peak of NBA player Jeremy Lin-sanity, I tweeted an inappropriate joke about Lin. I wrote and delivered a sincere apology for disparaging Lin and diminishing an important moment for Asian sports fans.

I have zero problem with admitting a mistake and apologizing when I’ve done something wrong. Smith didn’t do anything wrong.

Only in these globalist times could someone interpret Smith’s comments as harmful. Blue-check Twitter believes everything that comes out of a public figure’s mouth must land perfectly at every location on the globe. Blue-check Twitter believes Smith’s comments are an extension of Donald Trump’s America First agenda.

That is Smith’s crime. Prioritizing America above other countries and sharing a thought a Trump supporter might have.

I grew up in Indianapolis, Indiana, home of the former “greatest spectacle in racing,” the Indy 500. In the late 1980s and throughout the 1990s, Indy cars lost traction and relevance to NASCAR because American racing fans preferred Dale Earnhardt and Jeff Gordon over Brazilian Emerson Fittipaldi and Dutchman Arie Luyendyk.

In fact, the argument over foreign dominance began raging in the 1970s. Eventually American open-wheel racing had a civil war. A band of revolutionary car owners seceded from USAC, the main governing body, and formed CART, a rebel rival. The war lasted for nearly 20 years before Indy Motor Speedway president Tony George ended the feud by starting the Indy Racing League.

Let me give you a more recent example from the sports world.

From 2006 to 2013, Brazilian Anderson Silva held the title of UFC middleweight champion. It’s the longest title streak in UFC history. He defended his title 16 straight times. Silva is arguably the greatest mixed martial arts fighter of all time.

You know what other fighters and fans complained about during Silva’s reign? He spoke through an interpreter most of the time. He preferred to do interviews in Portugese. Silva isn’t nearly as popular as Conor McGregor, Chuck Liddell, or Ronda Rousey.

Not speaking English hurts American popularity. I’m sure not speaking Japanese would undermine an American baseball player’s popularity in Japan.

Stephen A. Smith is being targeted at ESPN. His salary is inflated and problematic. No matter how hard he works, no matter how many shows he fronts, his salary is a problem at ESPN because it dwarfs Maria Taylor’s.

Right now, ESPN is Wakanda. A lot of people missed the point of the “Black Panther” movie and fictional Wakanda. T’Challa, the Black Panther, was nothing more than a puppet for the black women of Wakanda. Watch the movie again. At every turn, the Black Panther sought the advice, counsel, support, and approval of black women.

“Black Panther” is a celebration of the black matriarchy. Period.

ESPN is Wakanda. Maria Taylor wants to be the Black Panther. She sees herself as Stephen A.’s equal. She’s not. So Stephen A. has to be cut down to Maria’s size.

Black Twitter, the power source of the black matriarchy, is assisting Maria in her contract push and the devaluation of Smith.

Yesterday’s Stephen A. controversy was a total rig job, orchestrated to create the impression that Smith is problematic. Smith should never have legitimized it with a written apology.

He even let his handlers convince him that his words had some loose connection to a spike in anti-Asian violence. Smith wrote:

“In this day and age, with all the violence being perpetrated against the Asian-American community, my comments — albeit unintentional — were clearly insensitive and regrettable.”

Smith is from Hollis Queens, New York. Black bodies have been dropping in Hollis for 40 years. The violence perpetrated, tolerated, and celebrated within the black community is a country-wide pandemic.

No one is apologizing for that. Never apologize to the Twitter mob.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

