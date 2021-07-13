https://www.oann.com/feds-bullard-says-time-is-right-to-reduce-central-banks-bond-buying-wsj/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=feds-bullard-says-time-is-right-to-reduce-central-banks-bond-buying-wsj



FILE PHOTO: St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard speaks at a public lecture in Singapore October 8, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo FILE PHOTO: St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard speaks at a public lecture in Singapore October 8, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

July 13, 2021

(Reuters) – St. Louis Federal Reserve bank President James Bullard says the time is right to reduce the pace of central bank’s bond purchases, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

“We do want to do it gently and carefully, but I think we’re in a very good position to start a taper. I don’t need to get going tomorrow, but I think we’re in very good shape for this,” Bullard told WSJ in an interview.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

