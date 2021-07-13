https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/07/13/fight-the-power-chuck-d-virtue-signaling-on-steroids-about-wearing-his-mask-everywhere-every-day-is-all-just-cringea/

Chuck D wants Twitter to know that he wears his mask everywhere and every day.

Wowza.

And this guy used to ‘fight the power.’

Now he masks up because his government says so.

I wear my mask everywhere everyday — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) July 13, 2021

This has a very different feel … can’t see anyone looking tough wearing a mask, let alone writing about how they wear one everywhere every day.

Fight the virus?

Hrm.

Nope, doesn’t have QUITE the punch.

When “Fight the Power” really means “Live in fear and do what daddy government tells me” https://t.co/t03OjWmYZ2 — TheAmishOne (@ThatAmish1) July 13, 2021

Yeah, not a great look.

Chuck. Public Enemy would not be masking up everywhere, every day. C’mon, man.

Why? Masks are pointless 🤷‍♂️ Look at the Philippines! EVERYONE WEARS MASKS and cases surge. You might as well wear a window screen. Just as helpful — AlaskaLife (@DavidMHarman1) July 13, 2021

So you don’t believe the vaccines work? — Mr Wizard (@TheWizardsQuest) July 13, 2021

What must it be like to be so afraid of a virus with a 99.9% survival rate. — Saving History🇺🇸🦅 (@rjeff74) July 13, 2021

Even the CDC has said people who are vaccinated can drop the masks.

Why in earth would you do that? — Carpacchio 🇺🇲🇮🇱🇹🇼 (@Carpachio1) July 13, 2021

I got my Mac-10 on the side of my hip

and my N-95 ’cause I take no sh*t! I tell my b**** a** ho to score my eight

and wear a mask when you resp-o-rate! https://t.co/me70rIw46X — Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) July 13, 2021

Congratulations! Really brave stuff. — Astraea (@Astraeajustice1) July 13, 2021

Stunning and brave, thank you very much.

***

