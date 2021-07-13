https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/07/13/fight-the-power-chuck-d-virtue-signaling-on-steroids-about-wearing-his-mask-everywhere-every-day-is-all-just-cringea/

Chuck D wants Twitter to know that he wears his mask everywhere and every day.

Wowza.

And this guy used to ‘fight the power.’

Now he masks up because his government says so.

This has a very different feel … can’t see anyone looking tough wearing a mask, let alone writing about how they wear one everywhere every day.

Fight the virus?

Hrm.

Nope, doesn’t have QUITE the punch.

Yeah, not a great look.

Chuck. Public Enemy would not be masking up everywhere, every day. C’mon, man.

Even the CDC has said people who are vaccinated can drop the masks.

Stunning and brave, thank you very much.

***

