‘FREEDOM CITY’: Austin, Texas Takes ‘SANCTUARY STATUS’ to the NEXT LEVEL
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.20.18
The liberal bastion of Austin, Texas took its fight against the state government and Trump administration to the next level this month, passing new legislation that declared the left-wing enclave the nation’s first ‘Freedom City.’
According to the Los Angeles Times, the new guidelines for local law enforcement restrict police from even questioning individuals about their immigration status and prevents them from arresting possible migrants for “non-violent crimes.”
“One of the new city resolutions requires officers who question immigrants about status to also say that their questions about immigration need not be answered. The other resolution directs police to avoid arrests for misdemeanors, including those for smoking marijuana, having drug paraphernalia, and taking part in petty theft — crimes that city data shows frequently end in arrests of black and Latino residents,” writes the LA Times.
“If people are being arrested less, we can also prevent people from being put in the deportation pipeline,” said an Austin City Council Member.
Read the full report at the LA Times.
‘THE BIG ONE’: Trump Says Team Will ‘Intervene’ in Texas Supreme Court Case Challenging Election Results
posted by Hannity Staff – 12.09.20
President Trump threw his full support behind a recent lawsuit filed by the State of Texas against Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, and Wisconsin this week; saying his team “will be intervening” in the process.
“We will be INTERVENING in the Texas (plus many other states) case. This is the big one. Our Country needs a victory!” posted Trump on Twitter.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1336668083822473221?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1336668083822473221%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.foxnews.com%2Fpolitics%2Ftrump-texas-supreme-court-election-lawsuit
“These elections in other states where state law was not followed … affects my voters because these are national elections, and so if there are fraudulent things or things that affect an election and state law is not followed as is required by the Constitution it affects our state,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday. “It affects every state.”
Read the full report at Fox News.