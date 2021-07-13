https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/flashback-joe-biden-al-gore-elected-president-united-states-america/

Flashback: Joe Biden declared that Al Gore was elected President of the United States in 2000 but he “did the right thing for the nation”, despite the corruption and fraud.

“But for the good of the nation, when the bad decision, in my view, was made, he did the right thing for the nation,” Biden continued.

In a 2013 speech, Joe Biden acknowledges a broken system and thanks Al Gore for NOT standing up to expose mass voter fraud.

Is it right for our nation to have a failing electoral system?

This was the right thing for the Democratic party in order to secure victories in the future.

“Al, you set an example for this country that is going to live as long as recorded history, about the man who won by a decision that I think constitutional scholars now and in the future will conclude was an ill-fated decision,” Biden said. “The way you stepped up, it was amazing.”

Al Gore set the example of accepting fraud and they want President Trump to follow that example.

The way he sat down was despicable.

The Democrats would never again win an election if fraud was eliminated from our elections.

