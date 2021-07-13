https://www.independentsentinel.com/howard-dean-says-unvaccinated-will-die-over-ignorance-oh-and-hitler/





You’re all going to die rebels!

Former Vermont governor Howard Dean said Trump supporters aren’t getting vaxxed and they’re going to die. It began with the biased host:

“They are not being vaxxed. In southern Missouri, which is a conservative part of the state and a conservative part of the country, you have the death rate going up hugely. The highest increase in death rates has been in places like Mississippi and Alabama, Arkansas and Missouri that is where people believe this. This has become a cult. There is no rationality behind this. It is a cult based on anger, fear, and ignorance.”

Dean talked of it as a cult based on how stupid and afraid they are:

“These guys are not interested in serving the country. This is like Jim Jones in Guyana. It really is. Trump is Jim Jones. 900 of his followers died, some of whom did not go willingly, but he mesmerized them. Trump has got these people mesmerized. That is principally because these are ineffective people. They’ve lost their own agency. They have given up their own hope.”

Oh, and Hitler…

“So they did what the German’s did in the depression. They put their faith in somebody who turned out to be a mad man. Trump has a lot of deficits. He is lazy, he is not very smart, but he is incredibly skilled at exploiting discomfort and anger. That’s what he’s doing. Just as the Germans did, people are going to pay for this with their lives, and they already are.”

They played a clip from self-confessed liar, the CCP-puppet, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Watch:







