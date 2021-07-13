https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/562750-former-trump-campaign-adviser-leaving-gop-in-protest

Former Trump campaign legal adviser Jenna Ellis is leaving the Republican Party in protest amid reports that the party’s chief attorney bashed the Trump campaign’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

During Monday’s episode of “Just the Truth,” her show on Real America’s Voice, Ellis said she was leaving the party until its top officials resign, including RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDanielRonna Romney McDanielRepublicans look to hammer Democrats over gas prices Some RNC staffers did not vote for Trump in 2020, book claims White House deflects blame on rising gas prices MORE.

“All of them, including Ronna McDaniel, should resign now. Until they do, as of today, I am resining from the party,” Ellis said.

“I am changing my voter registration and I am no longer a Republican until the party decides that it wants to be conservative again. Even if I stand alone for the truth, I will stand for the truth,” she continued.

The resignation comes after The Washington Post reported that Justin Riemer, chief legal counsel for the Republican National Committee, sent an email asking a then- RNC official to not share unfounded claims of voter fraud.

“What Rudy and Jenna are doing is a joke and they are getting laughed out of court,” Riemer said of Ellis and Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiReport: RNC chief counsel called 2020 Trump legal efforts ‘a joke’ Trump unhappy with Guilfoyle backing Greitens: report Laura Jane Grace to perform concert at Four Seasons Total Landscaping MORE.

“They are misleading millions of people who have wishful thinking that the president is going to somehow win this thing,” Riemer continued.

Business Insider also reported the account via an early copy of Michael Wolff’s forthcoming book “Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency.” This account notes that Ellis was forwarded the email, which she saw during a dinner with Giuliani and former New York City police commissioner Bernie Kerik.

Ellis referred to the Business Insider story on Monday. She said the emails show that the RNC didn’t fight hard enough for Trump.

“Because it was more politically expedient, Riemer and others in the RNC didn’t want to fight for the truth,” Ellis said.

“Riemer is entitled to his opinion, but what the RNC is not entitled to do is sabotage Trump while also fundraising off of Trump and telling you, the American people, that they’re fighting for him, when they’re really not,” she continued. “What happened to the millions raised by the RNC in November and December 2020? The Trump team never saw a dime of that help. The RNC is lying to you.”

